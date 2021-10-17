‘Another Life’ Star Katee Sackhoff Just Married Someone She Met on Set

‘Another Life’ Star Katee Sackhoff Just Married Someone She Met on SetBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 17 2021, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
From Another Life to married life! Katee Sackhoff, who stars on the Netflix sci-fi series, just walked down the aisle with Robin Gadsby, a production assistant from the show.
Katee announced the news on Instagram on Oct. 4, sharing a photo of her wedding dress hanging next to a wine bottle. “Tell me you had an amazing wedding without telling me you had an amazing wedding,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #MrsGadsby and tagging Robin in the post. (The wine, she added, was her father’s contribution.)
And on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Robin shared a wedding photo, a black-and-white portrait of Katee beaming as the newlyweds walk down a street hand in hand. “I now have two priorities in life,” Robin captioned the pic. “1. Make sure she doesn’t get hit by cars. 2. Keep her laughing like this as much as humanly possible.”
Katee explained on the Inside of You podcast this January that she met Robin through her work on Another Life. As she told host Michael Rosenbaum, Robin is a writer who was looking for a way back into the film industry, and he had a friend on the Another Life writing staff, so he started working as a production assistant on the Netflix series.
“He took a low-level position on our production to get himself out of managing a bar and writing during the day,” she said. “It was a cycle that he wasn’t excited about. He was working all night, and trying to write during the day. It was not the healthiest thing, so he took this job to have a normal life and normal hours.”
Katee met Robin and thought he would just be a rebound — she had gotten out of a relationship that “ended so terribly” nine months prior — but soon the future spouses became best friends and “got to know each other on a deeper level,” she said.
Robin is “the most amazing person” Katee Sackhoff has ever met, she said.
The Battlestar Galactica alum also revealed on the podcast that her mother was the one who got her to realize her feelings for Robin: “I kept saying to my mother repeatedly, ‘This guy’s going to make some woman so happy one day. He’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my entire life. He’s just so smart, he’s so kind, he’s just everything, he’s amazing. Wow, he’s going to make some woman so happy.’ And my mom was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’”
She went on: “I think my mom … saw someone that treated me well, and that was new. I think she just went, ‘Oh my God, this man is inherently kind.’ Like, I’ve dated nice guys before. They’re nice. They know how to put it on. I’ve never met a guy who was just f—king kind. Like, just really kind. It still blows my mind. I wake up every morning and pinch myself that I’m lucky enough to be loved by this person. It just blows my mind.”