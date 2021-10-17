‘Another Life’ Star Katee Sackhoff Just Married Someone She Met on Set

From Another Life to married life! Katee Sackhoff, who stars on the Netflix sci-fi series, just walked down the aisle with Robin Gadsby, a production assistant from the show.

Katee announced the news on Instagram on Oct. 4, sharing a photo of her wedding dress hanging next to a wine bottle. “Tell me you had an amazing wedding without telling me you had an amazing wedding,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #MrsGadsby and tagging Robin in the post. (The wine, she added, was her father’s contribution.)