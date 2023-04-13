Could the Armorer Be a Spy in 'The Mandalorian'? New Fan Theory, Explained
Could the Armorer be the biggest spy in the Mandalorians midst? Let's break down the latest theory for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3.
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 7 on Disney Plus.
One of the greatest ongoing mysteries in The Mandalorian is the identity of the enigmatic Armorer (Emily Swallow). Never one to remove her helmet, the Armorer is a devout follower of the Way, an ancient Mandalorian religious system.
But could the Armorer secretly be a spy?
Think about it — the most devout follower of ancient Mandalorian culture, a spy against her own people all along!
So, is this just a crackpot Mandalorian theory or does the "The Armorer is a secret spy" theory make some modicum of sense? Let's break it down!
Is the Armorer a spy in 'The Mandalorian'?
In the court of Mandalorian law, the Armorer is innocent until proven guilty, so at the moment, no, the Armorer isn't a spy.
However, it was really fishy that she just happened to leave Mandalore before Din (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) group were ambushed by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Was it just a case of bad timing or was the Armorer's escape carefully coordinated with the big bad of The Mandalorian himself?
History has shown us that Mandalorians have been willing to serve dark lords of Star Wars past. Remember when Darth Maul outright killed the leader of the Death Watch, and as a result, the Mandalorians chose to serve Maul without question? (If you haven't watched The Clone Wars, here's your sign to do so!)
The Clone Wars backstory would lend credence to another popular Armorer theory — that she's secretly Rook Kast, second in command of the Mandalorians loyal to Maul.
If the Armorer is innocent, then who are the spies?
OK, let's give the Armorer the benefit of the doubt and chalk her interplanetary exit to poor timing (and an earnest desire to help the wounded Mandalorians).
So if the Armorer isn't a spy, then who is? Grogu? (That kid would probably do anything for a snack!)
All jokes aside, the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 was titled "The Spies" for a reason, and we don't think the title was solely referring to Elia Kane (Katy M O'Brian).
Someone helped lead the covert of Mandalorians right into Moff Gideon's trap. It was almost painfully easy, and a total waste of poor Paz Vizsla (RIP).
It's plausible that the spies could be Axe Woves (Simon Mario Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks). After all, they proved in the opening of "Guns for Hire" that they were willing to do odd galactic jobs for money. They displayed little to no loyalty to Bo-Katan, dropping her like old news when she lost the Darksaber back in The Mandalorian Season 2.
Who's to say that they didn't pretend to swear loyalty to her this time around to serve a different master?
With only one episode left of The Mandalorian Season 3, the jury's still out on who is loyal to who, and if Din will be able to escape Moff Gideon's clutches.
We'll just have to wait for answers when The Mandalorian Season 3 finale drops on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.