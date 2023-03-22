Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Sees Grogu Embark on a New Journey (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 3 of The Mandalorian. If you recall, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian were all about returning Grogu to his people, the Jedi. Although everyone's favorite Mando, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), succeeded in his quest, the Force-sensitive toddler ultimately ditched his Jedi training with the one and only Luke MF Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to reunite with his bounty-hunter father.

Now, with Season 3 well underway, the big question is: What will Mando do with Grogu? Is he going to let him be a child, or will Mando put the adorable baby to work? Luckily, the fourth episode provides fans with some answers. So, does Grogu become a Mandalorian? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Disney Plus

So, does Grogu become a Mandalorian?

Since the start of Season 3, Din has been teaching Grogu all about Mandalorian culture — but Episode 4, titled "The Foundling," is where things really take off. The episode opens with Mando introducing Grogu to Mandalorian combat training. As expected, the foundling is pretty nervous; however, after some encouragement, he uses his Force powers and defeats his opponent.

Later in the fourth episode, the Armorer (Emily Swallow) begins forging a new piece of Mandalorian armor for Grogu — a rondel bearing Din's mudhorn sigil. At this rate, he'll be a Mandalorian in no time!

OK, we're exaggerating a little bit because Grogu is still a baby, meaning he's too young to speak the creed. As a result, he can't wear a helmet since he can't take his vow to never remove his helmet. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean it will never happen — in fact, when Grogu is old enough, he'll speak the creed and officially don a Mandalorian helmet.

Is there a possibility that Grogu will also become a Jedi?

Despite rejecting the Jedi way in favor of becoming a Mandalorian, we can't help but wonder if he'll somehow continue his Force training and reach his full potential. It's likely Grogu will never become a real Jedi — not only did he part ways with Luke, but his emotional attachment to Mando is too strong.

Now, if he were to find another Force-sensitive being in the galaxy (perhaps Ezra Bridger?), he could train and become the perfect bridge between the Jedi and the Mandalorians — this is something creator Jon Favreau has teased before.

Source: Disney Plus Grogu wearing his new Mandalorian armor!

In a recent interview with Total Film, the filmmaker opened up about Grogu's journey as a Jedi and revealed if it's really over. He told the outlet, "Grogu seems to have the potential to have a lot of significance in bridging these two cultures and maybe he's a character that can walk both those worlds."