Everyone's Favorite 'Mandalorian' Big Bad Is Making His Return (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian. In our humble opinion, there's no Mandalorian without Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He's a perfect Star Wars villain — not only is the former Imperial officer truly despicable, but his plans are remarkably evil. Honestly, what more could we ask for in a big bad? Plus, it's so fun to see Gideon take a few hits from Mando (Pedro Pascal).

Sadly, we haven't seen much of him in Season 3 ... but that's about to change. At the end of "Chapter 21: The Pirate," New Republic pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) encounters the wreckage of Moff Gideon's prison transport. While looking around, Teva notices that Gideon's body is nowhere to be found. Wait, where is he? Who broke out Moff Gideon? Let's find out.

Who broke out Moff Gideon?

At the time of writing, it's unknown who broke out Moff Gideon. Teva discovered a report about a missing spacecraft in the Outer Rim and quickly realized that it was the New Republic prison transport taking Gideon to stand trial. Unfortunately, the rumors about Gideon never making it to the courtroom turn out true because the vessel was seemingly attacked en route — and he's disappeared.

OK, but how? Teva believes "this was an extraction," but who would risk their life to save the infamous war criminal? The only evidence Teva finds is a fragment of beskar alloy, implying that Mandalorians broke Gideon out.

Wait, was Moff Gideon taken by the Mandalorian?

In the few remaining episodes, Mando will channel his inner Larissa "Bootz" Hodge from Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School because we think someone is trying to set him up. We're sorry, but there's no way he or any other Mandalorians broke Moff Gideon out. Then again, many of them loathe Gideon due to The Great Purge of Mandalore.

i really can’t stop thinking about fact that just minutes ago carson had put trust to Din to help Nevarro but after finding out mandalorians took moff gideon he’s gonna turn the new republic against them so there’s basically another problem😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/pOFL2gMwud — KÍRA🍚 mando era (@iCLANOF2) March 29, 2023

Not only is Gideon responsible for the mass bombing that slaughtered most of the Mandalore population, but he also led the charge in stealing most of the beskar and leaving the planet a wasteland. So, there's actually a slight chance that a group of Mandalorians took Gideon to seek justice (aka they would rather see him dead than stand trial).

Speaking of the stolen beskar, we wouldn't be surprised if Gideon left a piece behind on the transport as a way to frame the Mandalorians and turn the New Republic against them. Luckily, several fans seem to agree with this theory.

So was Moff Gideon’s extraction really the work of mandalorians or was that baskar purposely planted there to frame them ? I can’t imagine a group that has prided itself in being so secret after it’s downfall to also be so sloppy after pulling a heist like that #TheMandalorian — Jorge Esquivel Jr (@jesquivel33) March 30, 2023