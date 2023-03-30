Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'
Source: Disney Plus

Everyone's Favorite 'Mandalorian' Big Bad Is Making His Return (SPOILERS)

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Mar. 30 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian.

In our humble opinion, there's no Mandalorian without Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He's a perfect Star Wars villain — not only is the former Imperial officer truly despicable, but his plans are remarkably evil. Honestly, what more could we ask for in a big bad? Plus, it's so fun to see Gideon take a few hits from Mando (Pedro Pascal).

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, we haven't seen much of him in Season 3 ... but that's about to change. At the end of "Chapter 21: The Pirate," New Republic pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) encounters the wreckage of Moff Gideon's prison transport. While looking around, Teva notices that Gideon's body is nowhere to be found. Wait, where is he? Who broke out Moff Gideon? Let's find out.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'
Source: Disney Plus
Article continues below advertisement

Who broke out Moff Gideon?

At the time of writing, it's unknown who broke out Moff Gideon.

Teva discovered a report about a missing spacecraft in the Outer Rim and quickly realized that it was the New Republic prison transport taking Gideon to stand trial. Unfortunately, the rumors about Gideon never making it to the courtroom turn out true because the vessel was seemingly attacked en route — and he's disappeared.

OK, but how? Teva believes "this was an extraction," but who would risk their life to save the infamous war criminal? The only evidence Teva finds is a fragment of beskar alloy, implying that Mandalorians broke Gideon out.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, was Moff Gideon taken by the Mandalorian?

In the few remaining episodes, Mando will channel his inner Larissa "Bootz" Hodge from Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School because we think someone is trying to set him up. We're sorry, but there's no way he or any other Mandalorians broke Moff Gideon out. Then again, many of them loathe Gideon due to The Great Purge of Mandalore.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is Gideon responsible for the mass bombing that slaughtered most of the Mandalore population, but he also led the charge in stealing most of the beskar and leaving the planet a wasteland. So, there's actually a slight chance that a group of Mandalorians took Gideon to seek justice (aka they would rather see him dead than stand trial).

Speaking of the stolen beskar, we wouldn't be surprised if Gideon left a piece behind on the transport as a way to frame the Mandalorians and turn the New Republic against them. Luckily, several fans seem to agree with this theory.

Article continues below advertisement

"No, cause knowing Moff Gideon, he probably purposely left beskar behind to blame the Mandalorians for this kidnapping," one fan tweeted. "Not only is this gonna be a problem, but Carson is gonna lose Din's trust." Another penned, "Moff Gideon leaving behind beskar like that was not surprising at all. I knew he'd find a way to frame the Mandalorians and get away with everything."

What do you think? Let us know!

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Wednesdays on Disney Plus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Certain 'Rebels' Character Makes Their Live-Action Debut in 'The Mandalorian'

'Mandalorian' Episodes Are Noticeably Short, but Is That Really a Bad Thing?

Wait, Did the Latest Episode of 'The Mandalorian' Have Us Feeling Bad for Dr. Pershing?

Latest Disney Plus News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.