Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Officially Confirms [SPOILER] Isn't Just a Myth

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of The Mandalorian. Since its inception, The Mandalorian has always found ways to surprise viewers — from introducing a baby of the same species as Yoda to Luke Skywalker's unexpected return, there's always something for fans to look forward to. Now, with the third season just getting started, many may assume the shocks will come later... well, they're wrong.

In the second episode of Season 3, titled "The Mines of Mandalore," Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) comes face to face with a legendary behemoth that was thought to be extinct — the Mythosaur. So, what does this mean for Mandalore and its scattered people? Better yet, how do Mando and Bo-Katan play a part in this new age? Stick around as we explain everything.

Source: Disney Plus Bo-Katan encounters a Mythosaur in Season 3, Episode 2 of 'The Mandalorian'

'The Mandalorian' Season 3: What is a Mythosaur?

The not-so-mythical creature's return was predicted by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in The Book of Boba Fett. In the fifth episode, she told Mando, "The songs of eons past foretold of the Mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore."

And now, with the Mythosaur very much alive and resting beneath the living waters of Mandalore, it seems a new dawn is on the way. Before we delve any further, let's figure out why the gigantic creature is so important to the Mandalorian culture.

THEY GOT A WHOLE LIVING AND BREATHING MYTHOSAUR UP IN HERE #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/UumZCl7yb1 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 8, 2023

Mythosaurs have been referenced several times in Star Wars canon, especially The Mandalorian. The shape of the creature's skull — which features large tusks that curve inward — is the symbol of Mandalore and can be seen on Mandalorian armor, Grogu's necklace, and the Armorer's Forge in the Season 3 premiere. As the late Kuiil (Nick Nolte) said in the first season, Mandalorians once tamed and rode the great Mythosaur.

The creature has never been seen in the Star Wars live-action universe until now, so fans are obviously conflicted about what the Mythosaur's appearance means for the future. Nevertheless, several Twitter users believe the Mythosaur awoke from hibernation because it sensed the "true ruler of Mandalore in the living waters."

OK, but the question is: Who is the true ruler of Mandalore? Mando recites the creed before stepping into the living waters, then disappears with a violent splash. Bo-Katan dives in after him, and when she drags him back to the surface, she is utterly shocked to see that the mythical beast she thought was simply a myth (pun intended) actually existed.

