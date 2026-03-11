Is Gary Owen Married? The Comedian Tied the Knot in a Lavish Ceremony By Tatayana Yomary Published March 11 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_briowen

After going through a messy divorce, most folks vow never to walk down the aisle again. While love is a beautiful thing that everyone should be able to experience, the pain and anguish of separating assets, falling out of love with who you thought was “forever,” is enough for anyone to steer clear of marriage. This was a belief that comedian Gary Owen aligned with — until now.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Gary Owen has been in a long-term relationship, fans who have followed his previous divorce knew that it would take a special woman to change his mind about marriage. And it appears that his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Johnson, is special indeed. So, is Gary Owen a newly married man? Here’s everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Gary Owen married?

Love has given Gary another opportunity, and the Think Like a Man star has grasped it. According to People, Gary has jumped the broom with lifestyle content creator Brianna Johnson.

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Houston at the Four Seasons Hotel. And since it appears that the second time is a charm, the duo decided to exchange vows in luxury style.

Article continues below advertisement

"We wanted the wedding ceremony and reception to be dramatic, memorable, and ultimately fun," the couple told People. "We intentionally steered away from a traditional, overly formal ceremony format, wanting the entire experience to feel lively and celebratory from beginning to end."

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding theme was a luxurious “ultra-elegant, black-and-white” that saw guests dressed to the nines. Of the 170 guests, Gary’s Think Like a Man co-stars, Terrence J, Romany Malco, Jerry Ferrara, Michael Ealy, and Will Packer, were in attendance as groomsmen. Other notable guests included Luenell, Andre Johnson, Tim Story, and many more.

Article continues below advertisement

NFL icon Chad Ochocinco officiated the ceremony. The outlet reports that Houston legend Bun B performed at the reception, with Terrence J showing off his rapping skills. Although Kevin Hart was unable to attend due to filming commitments, he sent a surprise video to wish the couple well.

How did Gary Owen and Brianna Johnson meet?

The outlet shares that Gary and Brianna met after a chance encounter at one of his comedy shows. Interestingly, Brianna admitted that she “had no idea” of who Gary was at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the pair have been connected since then. Brianna and Gary share a set of twins, 2-year-old Rome and Royal, who served as “ring security” for the wedding. The pair also has children from past relationships. Brianna emphasized the importance of the couple blending their families and of looking forward to building a solid, lasting marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"For me, marriage represents a lifelong commitment to grow together, support one another, and share every chapter side by side," Brianna told the outlet. "It also means the joining of our families — blending traditions, memories, and relationships into one united family moving forward."