Gary Owen Shares How His Viral Clip About Infidelity Came up in Divorce Court "That came up in court bro, that came up in court." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 1 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET

Comedian Gary Owen's early rise to fame came through his hilarious and relatable standup routine. Gary found his footing by sharing his upbringing and his home life, which, for 18 years, included his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, and their three children. But, in 2021, Gary's family became an unfunny topic to touch on.

2021 marked the year Kenya filed for divorce from Gary, embarking on a series of public verbal spats between the exes. While discussing their divorce in interviews, Gary's ex has accused him of being unfaithful in their relationship. The comedian has since confirmed infidelity played a factor, and was also forced to address him cheating on his wife in divorce court. Here's what happened.

Gary Owen's viral clip of him admitting to cheating on his ex-wife was addressed in divorce court.

During his April 2025 appearance on The Brilliant Idiots, Gary sat down with host Andrew Schulz, where they discussed his past with infidelity in his relationships. Andrew felt the conversation warranted a trip down memory lane and shared a clip from a 2019 interview of the podcast where his co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, asked Gary how long he had been married. The Think Like A Man star said he and Kenya had been married for 16 years.

As he takes a sip of his drink in the clip, Charlemagne asks him "How long have you been faithful?" Gary pauses, takes a deeper sip, and chokes while coughing through his sip. While he coughs, the co-hosts are in hysterics. I'm not exaggerating. Uncle Charla literally can't control himself!

The clip continues showing the 2025 panel, Andrew and Akaash Singh, laughing at the clip. Though Gary joins in on the laughter, he appears visibly uncomfortable and tells the group a likely not-so-fun fact about how the now-viral clip came back to haunt him when Kenya ultimately filed for divorce. “That came up in court bro, that came up in court," Gary said as the hosts laughed. "We settled, but that came up in court.”

The comedian still felt the clip itself was harmless and hilarious to look back on. Gary also admitted he and his wife, who The U.S. Sun reports he met in the early 2000s, weren't intimate towards the end of their marriage, citing he had only had sex three times before she eventually filed for divorce. When Kenya filed, the pair's issues circulated on social media, with her claiming Gary was unfaithful on multiple occasions during their marriage.