Details on Where Michael Jackson Accuser Gavin Arvizo Is Now, Decades Later
He was 13 when he accused Michael Jackson of abusing him.
When Gavin Arvizo was 13 years old, he accused Michael Jackson of molesting him at his home, Neverland Ranch. But where is Gavin Arvizo now, decades after the accusations and after the highly publicized trial involving the king of pop?
During the 2005 trial, Arvizo and his family made serious claims about Jackson's alleged actions.
Although Arvizo and his family testified against Jackson at the time, since the trial ended and since Jackson's death, Arvizo has remained out of the public eye. There are reports that he allegedly turned down six-figure deals in order to continue to tell his story and his side of things.
But where is he now that he is an adult?
Where is Gavin Arvizo now?
According to USA Today, Jackson was charged with molestation involving Arvizo. However, at his 2005 trial, Jackson was found not guilty. Afterward, Arvizo did not give any widely publicized interviews about his accusations against Jackson.
According to The Daily Beast, although Arvizo has allegedly been offered six-figure deals for his story, he has turned them down.
In fact, per the outlet, Arvizo prefers not to disclose the trial or his allegations against Jackson unless he needs to in a job interview, so that the information does not surprise prospective employers when they Google him.
There have been no reports of Arvizo's health declining in the years since the accusations, despite his health being the original reason for his meeting with Jackson as a 10-year-old.
According to Oxygen, Arvizo was diagnosed with a form of cancer in his kidney at the age of 10. He met Jackson during a hospital stay. Later, Arvizo developed a friendship with Jackson.
Since the trial and since Arvizo seemed to step away from the spotlight, there has been no news of the cancer returning in any capacity. Now, it seems, he prefers to live a quieter life.
Gavin Arvizo got married in 2013.
In 2013, Arvizo made headlines again, this time for his wedding to girlfriend Shelby Drake. At the time, The Christian Post reported that Arvizo and Drake were married in a ceremony that included Arvizo washing his wife's feet, a real-life representation of the Biblical act of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples.
The Christian Post also reported that, in the time since the Jackson trial and his not guilty verdict, Arvizo was able to lean heavily into his Christian faith. And, although his wife is not connected to the accusations in any way, she, too, appears to have no public presence on social media as she lives a quiet life with Arvizo.
Where is Gavin Arviso's mother now?
Arvizo's mother, Janet Arvizo, was a big part of his trial with her testimony. In 2004, she married a man by the name of Jay Jackson and changed her name to Janet Jackson.
Per the Los Angeles Times, in 2006, she went to trial for welfare fraud, for which she pleaded no contest.
She was forced to pay more than $8,000 in restitution. Like her son, she has remained out of the spotlight for the most part.