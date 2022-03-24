A Celebration Is in Order Because the "Gay" Dog Got Adopted by a Gay Couple

A Celebration Is in Order Because the "Gay" Dog Got Adopted by a Gay CoupleBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 24 2022, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
In an inhumane act of callousness, an adorable little pup was abandoned at a local animal shelter in North Carolina over claims that he was "being gay." According to WCCB Charlotte, a Facebook post stated that the former owners surrendered the dog after he humped another male dog — seriously? Who does this?
The social media post added that the canine, originally called Fezco (yes, like the fan-favorite character in Euphoria), is roughly 4–5 years old and "likes people and other animals."
The shelter pleaded for local rescues to foster the pup before he was adopted, and he found his forever home just days later.
The so-called "gay" dog got adopted by an actual gay couple.
On March 22, 2022, Stanly County Animal Protective Services shared on Facebook that the beloved Fezco was adopted! After the Greater Charlotte SPCA took him into their care, a "previous adopter" stepped up and embraced the pooch as their own.
In a rather ironic turn of events, an actual gay couple adopted Fezco. The pair changed his name to Oscar in honor of the Irish poet Oscar Wilde, who was also gay. OK, that is the purest thing we've ever heard.
According to WCCB Charlotte, the current owners are Steve Nichols and his partner John, who reside in Charlotte. Steve told the news station that abandoning a dog for "being gay" is a ridiculous reason. He added that he and his partner "thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family." Ugh — what a king.
Steve and John have been together for over 30 years. Steve said they have "been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance" throughout their relationship and couldn't always resolve the issue. However, Steve noted that when he and John heard about the "gay" dog, they knew this was their chance and declared they would "do something about this."
Thus, the loving couple will live happily ever after with Oscar, their new "gay" pup — how cute!
Dr. William Pressly states that Oscar's "gay" actions are normal for a dog.
If you know or have dogs, you understand that nearly all of them will hump anything and everything from stuffed toys to human body parts. It's an inevitable act. As a matter of fact, Dr. William Pressly of Pressly Animal Hospital in North Carolina told WCCB Charlotte that all dogs do it since "it’s a dominance thing and a play thing."
To be even more transparent, this act does not indicate a pup's sexual orientation; it's commonly performed so one can assert power over another. However, the American Kennel Club did note that this behavior can occasionally be a sign of a medical concern, including infection or irritation.