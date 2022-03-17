Why Did Metta World Peace Change His Name? He Updated His Moniker Again in 2020

On March 17, viewers will be introduced to Beyond the Edge, a whole new kind of celebrity survival reality competition. Instead of getting voted off, however, contestants will last as long as they can in the jungle of Panama in order to earn money for charity. Among the celebs competing is Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest.

Understandably, viewers are curious about the former NBA player's name — specifically, why did he change it again in 2020? Keep reading to learn more.