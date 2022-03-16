Who Is ‘Beyond the Edge’ Host Mauro Ranallo? His Voice May Sound Familiar

Everyone has dreams of "hitting it big," and when it comes to the world of entertainment, nailing a network television gig in a prime-time spot is the very definition of that.

Just from a money perspective, fewer people earn bigger bucks than those who are featured in network TV programs, whether it's talk shows, reality series, melodramatic competition gamuts — you name it.

And now Maura Ranallo has landed a pretty big prime-time show with the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but who is the announcer and what has he worked on previously?