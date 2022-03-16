There's More Than $700,000 at Stake on the CBS Series 'Beyond the Edge'

It’s safe to say that reality TV has come a long way since Candid Camera premiered in 1948 (yes, 1948), and made way for Bachelors and Real Housewives alike.

2022 introduces a new wave of reality TV with shows like Beyond the Edge. In it, celebrities compete in gruesome challenges that push them to and past their limits. The series premieres on CBS on March 16, when nine celebrities travel to Panama for the adventure of a lifetime. There’s a lot at stake — including a massive grand prize. But how much money does the winner get on Beyond the Edge?