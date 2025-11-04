George Clooney Enjoys a Lavish Lifestyle on His Farm in France George and wife Amal Clooney, along with their 8-year-old twins, enjoy living in multiple properties around the world. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 4 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, George Clooney has the privilege to live anywhere in the world with his family, which includes his wife Amal and the couple’s 8-year-old twins.

In addition to properties in Italy and England, George spends the majority of his time with his family on their farm in France. Let’s find out more about the family’s lifestyle.

George Clooney and his family enjoy a family farm in France.

In October 2025, George opened up about his and Amal’s decision to raise their children, Ella and Alexander, outside of the U.S., specifically away from the bright lights and fast pace of Los Angeles.

“We live on a farm in France,” he said per The Guardian. “A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for [the twins], it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood,” George said.

“I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France – they kind of don’t give a s--t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” he said.

The Academy Award winner also spoke about having children later in life. “The only thing I feel lucky about is that I’m so much older that the idea that my son would be compared to me is pretty unlikely, because by the time he actually will have done anything, I’m gonna be gumming my bread,” George said.

In summer 2024, the staunch Democratic supporter shocked many when he publicly called for former President Joe Biden to drop out of the race — and he recently addressed if he had any regrets.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Nov. 2, George shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and loss. While noting that he didn’t believe that Biden was fit to run, he also stated that former Vice President Kamala Harris was also the wrong choice, given her lack of time to prepare a proper campaign and run against her own record.

"I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary," George said. "'Let's battle test this quickly and get it up and going.' I think the mistake with it being Kamala is that she had to run against her own record.” “If the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person,' it's hard to do,” he continued. “And so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are."

