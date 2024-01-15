Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships George Clooney's Love Life — He Settled Down, but He Has a Long Dating History George Clooney is famous for his acting chops and his good looks. He’s now married to Amal, but what was his dating history before he settled down? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 15 2024, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For a long time, George Clooney was America’s favorite bachelor. Now married to Amal Clooney, he was infamous for his lack of commitment in relationships. Needless to say, he has a storied dating history. Of course, the actor is also known for his roles in films such as Batman & Robin, Michael Clayton, The Descendants, and more, as well as his four Golden Globes and two Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

But his reputation preceded him. TV Guide ranked him as the No. 1 “Sexiest Star of All Time” on a list of the top 50 and in 2006, PEOPLE named him “Sexiest Man Alive.” But now he’s lauded for his commitment to human rights, meaningful roles, and his family. But what was his dating history before that?

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Preston (1987–1989)

Source: Getty Images

George and Kelly Preston moved in together in 1988 and even shared an adorable potbellied pig named Max. After they broke up, George kept Max while Kelly went on to marry John Travolta.

Article continues below advertisement

Talia Balsam (1989–1992)

Source: Getty Images

George first met actor Talia Balsam in 1984 when they co-starred in a local play. He told Vanity Fair that's when he first fell for her, and he took the breakup hard. When they got back together in 1989, he proposed, but the marriage barely lasted three years. “I probably — definitely — wasn’t someone who should have been married at that point,” he said. “I just don’t feel like I gave Talia a fair shot. I was responsible for the failure of that marriage.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Russell (1992–1995)

Source: Getty Images

George can never stay single for too long. After his divorce from Talia, he started dating Kimberly Russell. The pair met in the Los Angeles social scene, but the romance fizzled out. "That's how it starts with George," she told the Sunday Mirror (via The Morning Tea). "He sweeps you off your feet and romances the hell out of you ... But don't mention the words, 'marriage, commitment, or babies' because that's the end of the line."

Article continues below advertisement

Karen Duffy (1996)

Source: Getty Images

George and MTV presenter Karen Duffy briefly dated in 1996, but according to reports, she didn't love his pig, Max. "I could never fall in love with a man with a pet pig," she supposedly said (via Fame10), "and George’s pig is disgusting.”

Article continues below advertisement

Celine Balitran (1996–1999)

Source: Getty Images

When filming The Peacemaker, George fell for French law student and waitress Celine Balitran. She moved with him to Los Angeles after filming ended, but their relationship couldn't go the distance. "I was in a three-year relationship with this girl, Celine, who I really adored," he told Esquire in 2007. "A great girl. The truth is, it just became tougher and tougher for us to make it." She ended it in part because he kept taking jobs "further and further away."

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Snowdon (2000–2002, 2004–2006)

Source: Getty Images

George and model Lisa Snowdon had an on-and-off relationship throughout the early 2000s. They met in Spain on the set of a martini commercial and continued their relationship through various ups and downs. She later described their relationship to The Sun: "George was charming, a really nice man, good fun and we had a great time. It was quite wild."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Siebel (2003)

Source: Getty Images

While details of George's romance with Jennifer Siebel (now the First Lady of California) are far and few between, they were spotted together in 2003 at George's Lake Como house. He said that they "went out for a minute" but their romance was short-lived.

Article continues below advertisement

Krista Allen (2002–2004, 2006, 2008)

Source: Getty Images

George and soap opera star Krista Allen met after he cast her in the 2002 film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Like his relationship with Lisa, George and Krista were famously on-again-off-again, frequently making headlines as a tabloid favorite.

Article continues below advertisement

Renee Zellweger (2007ish)

Source: Getty Images

At some point in his on-and-off shenanigans with Lisa and Krista, George briefly dated actor Renee Zellweger. The two co-starred in Leatherheads and while people speculated about their romance, George admitted they dated for "a little bit," while Renee joked, "We've been married 28 [years]."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Larson (2007–2008)

Source: Getty Images

The mid-2000s were really George's wild days, mixed up with various women but hopefully keeping their hearts intact. He dated cocktail waitress Sarah Larson from 2007 to 2008, and she was often his date to various award shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabetta Canalis (2009–2011)

Source: Getty Images

George dated Italian actor Elisabetta for two years before calling it quits. They spent lots of time together, especially on George's Lake Como estate, but the relationship ended. "We are not together anymore," they told Us Weekly in a joint statement. "It's very difficult and very personal and we hope everyone can respect our privacy." People suspect George's aversion to marriage versus Elisabetta's desire to get married could have contributed to their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Stacy Keibler (2011–2013)

Source: Getty Images

ER star and WWE personnel Stacy Keibler and George first took their relationship to the public in 2011, shortly after his breakup from Elisabetta, although they first met in 2006. While a source told Us Weekly their breakup was due to his lack of commitment, she since said that their various job commitments kept them from continuing the relationship. Whatever the reason, they remain friends today.

Article continues below advertisement

Monika Jakisic (2004, 2007, 2013)

Source: Getty Images

George was linked to model Monika Jakisic as early as 2004, but their romance was clearly sporadic throughout the years. They had been spotted in 2007 and in 2013, a source told Us they were seeing each other "almost every night." But they never made it official before he met Amal.

Article continues below advertisement

Amal Alamuddin (2013–Present)

Source: Getty Images

Although George never wanted to settle down after his failed first marriage, Amal changed everything for him. The pair met in October 2013 and were engaged six months later. George has said that they bonded over their commitment to campaigning work, especially concerning the Elgin Marbles, which he had gained passion for while filming The Monuments Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Amal and George married on Sept. 27, 2014, at Ca' Farsetti in Venice, Italy, and in 2015, they adopted their Bassett Hound, Millie. In June 2017, Amal gave birth to their twins, Ella and Alexander, who can both speak fluent Italian despite Amal and George being unable to do so.

Article continues below advertisement