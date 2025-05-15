'RHOA' Star Shamea Morton's Husband Gerald Mwangi Has a Massive Net Worth Shamea has a hefty net worth of her own, but husband Gerald's places him in a league of his own. By Ivy Griffith Published May 15 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gerald499

Bravo's opulent Real Housewives of Atlanta series is no stranger to lavish lifestyles. The housewives and their husbands often live life in a way that's incomprehensible to the average American, spending money on expensive trinkets and travels that many can only dream of.

Yet even among such lofty company, Shamea Morton's husband stands apart. Kenyan-American businessman Gerald Mwangi, married to Shamea since 2017, has a very impressive net worth. Here's what we know about his net worth, and the life they share together as they raise their children in Atlanta.

Here's what we know about Gerald Mwangi's net worth.

Although the exact details and circumstances of Gerald's birth and childhood are unknown, we know that he was born in Kenya around 1962 (via PDAB). He considers himself a business leader, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. When he was 18, Gerald moved from Kenya to the United States, pursuing a BSC in Construction Engineering Management at East Carolina University Greenville, N.C.

After obtaining his degree, Gerald started working with CompUSA as a project manager for the HVAC Mechanical Building Construction Division.

While he has achieved success after success, Gerald appears to be a low-key gentleman who doesn't necessarily flaunt his wealth, although he's not shy about utilizing it, buying Shamea expensive gifts. His net worth is estimated at around $175 million, according to Kenyans.co.

Gerald and Shamea share two beautiful children.

While he is well-known in business circles, Gerald is perhaps best known for the woman he's married to: RHOA's Shamea Morton. Shamea first started on the series as a "friend of" as the bestie of Porscha Williams. However, it wasn't long before she was invited on to the series in her own role.

The two started dating in 2014, and married in 2017. The same year they married, Shamea sat down with The Daily Dish to tell the tale of how they met, and it's a pretty sweet meet-cute. She told the Bravo outlet that they first met while at the Rose Bar Nightclub some time in 2014. However, things didn't click immediately so they didn't really keep in touch. Until, that is, Gerald and a friend of Shamea's schemed to get them together at the same barbecue in the hope that fate would take it from there.

Shamea explained, "We go to his house for that barbecue, and we have not stopped talking since. My girlfriend says he threw this barbecue just to meet [me]: 'This is just for you so you can have a conversation with him.' We had such a great time." Since that fateful night, they have married and welcomed two children.

