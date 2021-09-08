A Man Tried to Tell Women to Cover up at the Beach, and He's Facing Backlash

A Man Tried to Tell Women to Cover up at the Beach, and He's Facing BacklashBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 8 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Every day, a man offers an opinion that no one asked him for. This might as well be a law of physics, and one of those men is now going viral on TikTok after approaching a group of young women on a beach and asking them to cover themselves up. In the two-part video, which was posted to TikTok by user @ggarbagefairy, whose real name is Mia, a man named Logan Dorn has an extended argument with the girls about whether they're dressed appropriately.
The @ggarbagefairy videos have gone viral on TikTok.
In part 1 of the video that Mia posted, Logan can be seen talking to the women on the beach, suggesting that they're revealing too much skin because they're wearing bikinis. He also suggests that at least one of them is wearing a thong-style bikini, and asks them to cover up for the sake of his children. Logan also cites his religious beliefs, saying that the girls revealing their bodies is offensive to him because he's a Christian.
The argument between the girls and Logan continues for several minutes before Logan eventually walks away. In a follow-up video posted to her page, Mia and her friend Maddie explained more fully what was happening on the beach, adding that they were sunbathing in Colorado. They said that there were nine of them on the beach together, and that most of them had only recently turned 18.
They also added that Logan had not asked them for their age and didn't confirm that they weren't minors before discussing how they were sexualizing themselves. Mia and Maddie also claimed that Logan's child was not looking at them and seemed confused. They also pointed out that Logan himself was not married and had therefore had children out of wedlock.
"We should have thrown sand at him," Maddie also added.
Logan made a follow-up video on his TikTok page.
In the wake of his identity being revealed, Logan's social media pages have been blowing up with comments from people who are criticizing him for the way he behaved on the beach. In response to this backlash, he posted a video of his own on TikTok in which he attempted to tell "his side" of the story.
In the video, Logan doubles down on the comments he made on the beach, saying that one of his family members pointed the girls out and said that they were showing too much. He also reaffirms his faith, suggesting that it offended him religiously for the young women to show so much skin while on the beach.
If his "my side" video was intended to calm the waters, though, it had the opposite effect. Logan has continued to receive comments suggesting that he was in the wrong and arguing that he would have been better off if he'd just left them alone. Logan is certainly paying for the comments he made on the beach, and there aren't many people who feel bad about how he's being treated.