A Man Tried to Tell Women to Cover up at the Beach, and He's Facing Backlash

In part 1 of the video that Mia posted, Logan can be seen talking to the women on the beach, suggesting that they're revealing too much skin because they're wearing bikinis. He also suggests that at least one of them is wearing a thong-style bikini, and asks them to cover up for the sake of his children. Logan also cites his religious beliefs, saying that the girls revealing their bodies is offensive to him because he's a Christian.

The argument between the girls and Logan continues for several minutes before Logan eventually walks away. In a follow-up video posted to her page, Mia and her friend Maddie explained more fully what was happening on the beach, adding that they were sunbathing in Colorado. They said that there were nine of them on the beach together, and that most of them had only recently turned 18.

They also added that Logan had not asked them for their age and didn't confirm that they weren't minors before discussing how they were sexualizing themselves. Mia and Maddie also claimed that Logan's child was not looking at them and seemed confused. They also pointed out that Logan himself was not married and had therefore had children out of wedlock.

"We should have thrown sand at him," Maddie also added.