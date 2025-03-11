Victoria Goodwin Asked a Florida Inmate if She Was A "Bad Person" for Wanting Her Husband Dead "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on," texted an alleged hitman. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 11 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thereal.victoriag

Things are getting a little spooky for Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin after his wife was arrested in March 2025. On the surface, they seemed like an extremely happy couple. Almost exactly a year before Victoria Goodwin got into a bit of trouble, she was a guest on her husband's podcast where the married duo giggled as if they were newlyweds.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria said they bonded over their love of collecting Star Wars cards because they shared what she described as a "nerdy" interest. This evolved into something they did together as a hobby. It's strange to watch their sweet exchange with the knowledge that Victoria would later be arrested and charged with something very sinister. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What did 'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin's wife allegedly do?

According to TMZ, who first reported on Victoria's arrest, she has been charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. This plot was allegedly hatched while her husband was filming with co-star Zak Bagans. Per a police report obtained by the outlet, Victoria was caught messaging with an inmate in a Florida prison.

At one point, Victoria asked the prisoner if she was a "bad person" because she wanted to end Aaron's existence, instead of divorcing him. Police say Victoria offered to pay this man $11,515 to have Aaron killed. The Florida inmate then reached out to someone else. In exchanges discovered by authorities, the hitman said, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done."

Article continues below advertisement

This communication dates back to October 2024, and includes an upfront payment of $2,500. Police were made aware of the alleged murder-for-hire plot after a search of the Florida inmate's cell revealed his contraband cell phone. When questioned by police, Victoria said she didn't actually want Aaron killed and was just fantasizing about it due to the fact that they were having marital problems. Victoria said she thought the money was for cell phones. She is being held on $100,000 bail.

The couple got married in August 2022 at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion in California. Victoria posted pictures from that day and continued to sporadically repost them. In one post she said they waited a little over two years for the wedding itself. They had to postpone the ceremony five times, presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.