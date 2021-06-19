'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Made a Cameo in Disney-Pixar's 'Luca'

Disney-Pixar's latest adventure Luca was released on Disney Plus on June 18, and the star-studded voice cast has viewers raving. What many fans might not know is that Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti makes an appearance in the film as well. Here's everything we know about the star-studded voice cast of Luca and who Giacomo voices in the movie.

You might have to look carefully to spot Giacomo Gianniotti in Luca because he does not play one of the main characters. Giacomo plays a fisherman aptly named Giacomo in the movie alongside Gino La Monica, who voices Tommaso. The two fishermen are a blink-and-you'll-miss-it part, but Grey's fans will recognize their favorite Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

Who are the other voice cast members of 'Luca?'

You know a film is going to be popular when even the cameo roles are stars! The main cast of Luca features many familiar Disney-Pixar collaborators and even some new faces. Here are all the main Luca voice cast members and where you might know their work.

Jacob Tremblay made headlines for his adorable 2016 Oscars red carpet interactions, but he's been in many high-profile projects. The star of Room, Doctor Sleep, and the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid as Flounder, this 14-year-old is taking the world by storm! Jacob voices the titular character, Luca.

Jack Dylan Grazer, the voice of Alberto Scorfano, is another youthful up-and-coming actor who has been in popular projects such as IT and IT: Chapter Two, as well as Warner Bros. project Shazam! and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He is currently starring in the show We Are Who We Are for HBO Max.

Newcomer Emma Berman voices Giulia Marcovaldo, the outgoing adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto. Luca is Emma's first major film, although she does have previous voice acting credits as Winifred Wings in Go! Go! Cory Carson.

Saverio Raimondo plays Ercole Visconti, the local bully of Portorosso and the film's main antagonist. Saverio is primarily an Italian actor, and Luca marks his first American project. He also participated in the 2021 Eurovision contest as the Italian commentator!

Legendary comedian Maya Rudolph plays Daniela Paguro, Luca's mother. In addition to being an SNL icon, Maya has starred in films such as Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, Hubie Halloween, and television shows such as The Good Place, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Big Mouth. Maya's upcoming project with Disney is Disenchanted, the sequel to the film Enchanted, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

Jim Gaffigan plays Lorenzo Paguro, Luca's father. Jim is best known for roles in popular media such as 13 Going on 30, That 70s Show, Tesla, The Ellen Show, and he even starred as Colonel Sanders in some KFC commercials. Jim is also a comedian who had several standup shows including Mr. Universe and Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed.

