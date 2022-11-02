Where Is Giancarlo Granda Following His Sex Scandal With Jerry Falwell Jr. and Becki Falwell?

For Granda, what started as just a sexual relationship between him and Becki grew to encompass Falwell Jr. too. The ultra-conservative political leader started filming his wife having sex with Granda. The affair remained under wraps for years, until Granda finally decided to come clean. Shortly after the news broke, Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University.

So, where is Giancarlo Granda now? Besides speaking his truth in God Forbid, here's what Granda has been up to.