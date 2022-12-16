Distractify
Stephen King Gift Guide
Stephen King Fans Will Love These 15 Spooky Gifts All Year Round

Dec. 16 2022, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

The holiday season encourages people to be merry and bright, but for fans of horror novelist Stephen King, it's all about merry and scary. While book-to-film adaptations like The Shining might be a perfect movie to watch as the snow falls, it can be difficult to find gifts for the horror fan in your family.

Check Distractify's 15 best recommendations for gifts for Stephen King fans.

Female Horror Fan Mug

female horror fan mug
Source: Amazon

Any person who can read Stephen King's works with the lights off has nerves of steel! This mug in particular is for female horror fans who want to tell the world they can stomach even the most fearsome of horror novels.

Buy It Here — $20 on Amazon

Stephen King scented candles

stephen king candle
Source: Etsy

These Stephen King's Study scented candles from Etsy will put you in the perfect mood to read or write.

Buy it Here —$17 on Etsy

Stephen King Funko Pop

stephen king funko
Source: Amazon

Who doesn't want a tiny Stephen King to sit on their desk while they work? This Funko Pop Stephen is perfect for a little extra encouragement.

Buy It Here — $18 on Amazon

'Fairy Tale' by Stephen King

fairy tale stephen king
Source: Amazon

So you're a fan of Stephen King but have yet to pick up a copy of his latest book, Fairy Tale? Great news! Grab a copy today.

Buy It Here — $17 on Amazon

'The Shining' Ornament

the shining ornament
Source: Etsy

Bring the chills and thrills of the Overlook Hotel to your Christmas tree this season with a gorgeous ornament inspired by The Shining.

Buy It Here — $31 on Etsy

Stephen King Book Covers Blanket

stephen king books blanket
Source: Amazon

Who wouldn't want to snuggle up with their favorite book? You can accomplish that literally with this fleece blanket patterned with Stephen King covers.

Buy It Here — $26 on Amazon

'IT' Themed 'Clue' Board Game

it clue board game
Source: Amazon

Who doesn't love the traditional board game Clue with an untraditional edge? Now you and the residents of Derry, Maine, can solve the mystery of Pennywise the Clown with this IT-themed board game.

Buy It Here — $37 on Amazon

Losers Club Sweatshirt

losers club sweatshirt
Source: Amazon

An oversized, comfortable yet subtle indicator that you're a big Stephen King fan is this Loser's Club sweatshirt inspired by IT.

Buy It Here — $28 on Amazon

Stephen King Cookbook

stephen king cookbook
Source: Amazon

In Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King, you can explore '80s recipes with a modern twist inspired by the works of Stephen King.

Buy It Here — $25 on Amazon

'Horror Caviar: A Cookbook'

horror caviar cookbook
Source: A24

If you're a fan of Stephen King's mastery of horror, chances are you're also a big fan of the independent film company A24. Horror Caviar: A Cookbook includes recipes inspired by your favorite new flicks

Buy It Here — $65 from A24

'On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft' by Stephen King

on writing
Source: Amazon

Any fan of Stephen King would love to hear how their favorite author perfects his craft.

Buy It Here — $13 on Amazon

Overlook Hotel Key Chain

overlook hotel key chain
Source: Amazon

This cute and affordable key chain is the perfect hint of Stephen King to say, "No, I definitely haven't memorized the entire script of The Shining."

Buy It Here — $10 on Amazon

Visit the Overlook Hotel Fleece

overlook hotel fleece
Source: Amazon

This vintage-inspired fleece sweatshirt inspired by The Shining will keep you warm and cozy even as the fire dies and the snow falls.

Buy It Here — $15 on Amazon

Stephen King's Works Periodic Table Poster

stephen king periodic table
Source: Etsy

Celebrate all of Stephen King's classic novels with this poster for your home or dorm room that features a periodic table of his works.

Buy It Here — $21 on Etsy

Stephen King Walking Tour in Maine

sk maine tour
Source: SK Tours of Maine

If you've always wanted to visit Derry, Maine, the setting of Stephen King's IT, then here's your chance! Derry is a real location with private and group tours that have been run by the Tinker family for over two decades.

Buy it Here — SK Tours of Maine starting at $60

