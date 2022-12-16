Stephen King Fans Will Love These 15 Spooky Gifts All Year Round
The holiday season encourages people to be merry and bright, but for fans of horror novelist Stephen King, it's all about merry and scary. While book-to-film adaptations like The Shining might be a perfect movie to watch as the snow falls, it can be difficult to find gifts for the horror fan in your family.
Check Distractify's 15 best recommendations for gifts for Stephen King fans.
Female Horror Fan Mug
Any person who can read Stephen King's works with the lights off has nerves of steel! This mug in particular is for female horror fans who want to tell the world they can stomach even the most fearsome of horror novels.
Stephen King scented candles
These Stephen King's Study scented candles from Etsy will put you in the perfect mood to read or write.
Stephen King Funko Pop
Who doesn't want a tiny Stephen King to sit on their desk while they work? This Funko Pop Stephen is perfect for a little extra encouragement.
'Fairy Tale' by Stephen King
So you're a fan of Stephen King but have yet to pick up a copy of his latest book, Fairy Tale? Great news! Grab a copy today.
'The Shining' Ornament
Bring the chills and thrills of the Overlook Hotel to your Christmas tree this season with a gorgeous ornament inspired by The Shining.
Stephen King Book Covers Blanket
Who wouldn't want to snuggle up with their favorite book? You can accomplish that literally with this fleece blanket patterned with Stephen King covers.
'IT' Themed 'Clue' Board Game
Who doesn't love the traditional board game Clue with an untraditional edge? Now you and the residents of Derry, Maine, can solve the mystery of Pennywise the Clown with this IT-themed board game.
Losers Club Sweatshirt
An oversized, comfortable yet subtle indicator that you're a big Stephen King fan is this Loser's Club sweatshirt inspired by IT.
Stephen King Cookbook
In Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King, you can explore '80s recipes with a modern twist inspired by the works of Stephen King.
'Horror Caviar: A Cookbook'
If you're a fan of Stephen King's mastery of horror, chances are you're also a big fan of the independent film company A24. Horror Caviar: A Cookbook includes recipes inspired by your favorite new flicks
'On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft' by Stephen King
Any fan of Stephen King would love to hear how their favorite author perfects his craft.
Overlook Hotel Key Chain
This cute and affordable key chain is the perfect hint of Stephen King to say, "No, I definitely haven't memorized the entire script of The Shining."
Visit the Overlook Hotel Fleece
This vintage-inspired fleece sweatshirt inspired by The Shining will keep you warm and cozy even as the fire dies and the snow falls.
Stephen King's Works Periodic Table Poster
Celebrate all of Stephen King's classic novels with this poster for your home or dorm room that features a periodic table of his works.
Stephen King Walking Tour in Maine
If you've always wanted to visit Derry, Maine, the setting of Stephen King's IT, then here's your chance! Derry is a real location with private and group tours that have been run by the Tinker family for over two decades.