Is This Gigi Bryant TikTok Page Run by Mamba Academy or Fans?

People all over the world were shocked and hurt when they learned that a private helicopter crash claimed the lives of several children and their parents, most notably among them Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who was only 13 years old.

Understandably, a slew of tributes to the dearly departed MVP and multiple NBA champion and his family flooded into social media, with several fan accounts popping up to honor both him and his daughter — like this Gigi Bryant TikTok account.