We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gianna-bryant-1582662482005.jpg
Source: Getty

Is This Gigi Bryant TikTok Page Run by Mamba Academy or Fans?

By

People all over the world were shocked and hurt when they learned that a private helicopter crash claimed the lives of several children and their parents, most notably among them Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who was only 13 years old.

Understandably, a slew of tributes to the dearly departed MVP and multiple NBA champion and his family flooded into social media, with several fan accounts popping up to honor both him and his daughter — like this Gigi Bryant TikTok account.

On Jan. 31, 2020, a TikTok account that appears to belong to Gianna Bryant, @giannabryant13 was created on the platform. Not much is known about the page other than that the description reads, "Mamba Academy Management."

It didn't take long for the page to secure over 121,000 followers, and a series of tribute videos and posts to the young daughter of the NBA legend were shared.