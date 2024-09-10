Distractify
Some of Your Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Ships Actually Had Major Age Gaps — Here Are the Ages of the Cast Members While Filming

A fan-favorite ship in 'Gilmore Girls' actually had a surprising near-decade age gap between the two actors.

The 'Gilmore Girls' cast poses against a fall background
Source: The CW

From Season 1 to Season 7, Gilmore Girls told a relatable yet insightful tale of a single, witty mom and her smart daughter. It also introduced fans to many more interesting characters who had an impact on all of our hearts. With a show lasting that long, fans not only saw the characters grow but also the actors themselves.

The cast's ages ranged as it focused on womanhood in various stages of life, including adolescence, parenthood, and after that. With such an array of topics to cover, they needed a wide variety of ages to fill all the roles. Let's take a look at how old cast members were when they joined the team.

Lauren Graham — Lorelai Gilmore, 33

Lorelai Gilmore poses in a purple bandana on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Playing the spunky, young mother, Lorelai Gilmore, Lauren Graham flawlessly tackled the role when she was just 33. The star played an energetic single mom who wanted the best for her daughter after moving away from her uppity family to a small town, Stars Hallow.

Alexis Bledel — Rory Gilmore, 19

Rory Gilmore at Stars Hollow High on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

The only daughter of Lorelai, Rory Gilmore carried on her mother's namesake and was an intelligent teenager. The academically driven girl was played by Alex Bledel who was only 19 when she took on the role. Fans watched as Rory grew and navigated high school before moving on to college and, eventually in the reboot, her early career.

Jared Padalecki — Dean Forester, 18

Dean in Stars Hollow on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Playing Rory's first love, Dean Forester, Jared Padalecki joined the show at age 18. Dean and Rory's romance spanned the first few seasons and bubbled back up on occasion. In the end, though, they both decided it was better to go separate ways and Dean married another girl, Lindsey.

Milo Ventimiglia — Jess Mariano, 24

Jess Mariano poses on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast in Season 2 when Jess Mariano entered the picture to compete for Rory's love. The edgy teen was appealing to Rory due to his bad boy attitude. However, by the time of filming, this put about a four year age gap between Alexis in Milo.

Logan Huntzberger — Matt Czuchry, 28

Logan Huntzberger wears a tuxedo in 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Logan Huntzberger became Rory's final major love interest in the show, if you don't count the Wookie she slept with in the revival. He didn't enter the show until Season 5 when actor Matt Czuchry was 28.

Paris Gellar — Liza Weil, 23

Paris Gilmore wears her uniform at Chilton in 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Despite playing the same age, Alexis and Liza Weil shared a considerable age gap of four years. Liza was 23 when she started on the show in Season 1, playing Rory's No. 1 frenemy, Paris Gellar.

Luke Danes — Scott Paterson, 42

Luke Danes wears a flannel in his diner on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Luke Danes and Lorelai were fans' No. 1 ship on the show, but there was nearly a decade age gap between their actors. Scott Patterson was 42 when he started playing the grumpy diner owner.

Emily Gilmore — Kelly Bishop, 56

Emily Gilmore sits in her home on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Uptight Emily Gilmore was played by Kelly Bishop who was 56 when the show started filming. The difficult tension between Emily and Lorelai ended up adding another layer to the Gilmore girls' family dynamic.

Richard Gilmore — Edward Herrmann, 57

Richard Gilmore wears a suit on 'Gilmore Girls'
Source: The CW

Richard and Emily Gilmore's relationship wasn't easy, but it did showcase a type of love navigated through high-society standards. Richard was played by Edward Herrmann when the show started. Edward died before the filming of the show's reboot at age 71.

