Home > Television Some of Your Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Ships Actually Had Major Age Gaps — Here Are the Ages of the Cast Members While Filming A fan-favorite ship in 'Gilmore Girls' actually had a surprising near-decade age gap between the two actors. By Alex West Published Sept. 10 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: The CW

From Season 1 to Season 7, Gilmore Girls told a relatable yet insightful tale of a single, witty mom and her smart daughter. It also introduced fans to many more interesting characters who had an impact on all of our hearts. With a show lasting that long, fans not only saw the characters grow but also the actors themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

The cast's ages ranged as it focused on womanhood in various stages of life, including adolescence, parenthood, and after that. With such an array of topics to cover, they needed a wide variety of ages to fill all the roles. Let's take a look at how old cast members were when they joined the team.

Lauren Graham — Lorelai Gilmore, 33

Source: The CW

Playing the spunky, young mother, Lorelai Gilmore, Lauren Graham flawlessly tackled the role when she was just 33. The star played an energetic single mom who wanted the best for her daughter after moving away from her uppity family to a small town, Stars Hallow.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bledel — Rory Gilmore, 19

Source: The CW

The only daughter of Lorelai, Rory Gilmore carried on her mother's namesake and was an intelligent teenager. The academically driven girl was played by Alex Bledel who was only 19 when she took on the role. Fans watched as Rory grew and navigated high school before moving on to college and, eventually in the reboot, her early career.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Padalecki — Dean Forester, 18

Source: The CW

Playing Rory's first love, Dean Forester, Jared Padalecki joined the show at age 18. Dean and Rory's romance spanned the first few seasons and bubbled back up on occasion. In the end, though, they both decided it was better to go separate ways and Dean married another girl, Lindsey.

Article continues below advertisement

Milo Ventimiglia — Jess Mariano, 24

Source: The CW

Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast in Season 2 when Jess Mariano entered the picture to compete for Rory's love. The edgy teen was appealing to Rory due to his bad boy attitude. However, by the time of filming, this put about a four year age gap between Alexis in Milo.

Article continues below advertisement

Logan Huntzberger — Matt Czuchry, 28

Source: The CW

Logan Huntzberger became Rory's final major love interest in the show, if you don't count the Wookie she slept with in the revival. He didn't enter the show until Season 5 when actor Matt Czuchry was 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Gellar — Liza Weil, 23

Source: The CW

Despite playing the same age, Alexis and Liza Weil shared a considerable age gap of four years. Liza was 23 when she started on the show in Season 1, playing Rory's No. 1 frenemy, Paris Gellar.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Danes — Scott Paterson, 42

Source: The CW

Luke Danes and Lorelai were fans' No. 1 ship on the show, but there was nearly a decade age gap between their actors. Scott Patterson was 42 when he started playing the grumpy diner owner.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Gilmore — Kelly Bishop, 56

Source: The CW

Uptight Emily Gilmore was played by Kelly Bishop who was 56 when the show started filming. The difficult tension between Emily and Lorelai ended up adding another layer to the Gilmore girls' family dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Gilmore — Edward Herrmann, 57

Source: The CW