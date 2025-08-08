Gina Carano Has Been Outspoken About Her Political Beliefs and About Trump Specifically Gina Carano spoke in support of Trump at a Turning Point PAC event. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 8 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ginajcarano

In 2021, Gina Carano was let go from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian following social media comments that compared the Holocaust to being a Republican in the present day, per PBS. Her exit from the series and the subsequent lawsuit she brought against Disney for her termination have caused many to wonder what Gina Carano's politics are.

The post Gina shared was in her Instagram Stories at the time. Although Stories typically vanish after a certain period of time, many users took screenshots of what Gina shared and then shared those screenshots across social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the post that Gina originally shared says that during the Holocaust, Jewish people were beaten by neighbors, and not just Nazi soldiers. The post ends by asking how it is different from people hating others for political views.

Source: Disney Plus

Gina Carano's politics are pretty loud and clear.

Gina's social media post that landed her in hot water professionally and with those who had supported her as an actress and former MMA fighter seemed to speak to her political leanings right away. Many assumed that it meant she was a Republican and that she felt persecuted for her beliefs at a time when Donald Trump had lost the election.

In 2024, Gina spoke at a Turning Point PAC event in Las Vegas in support of Trump, heading into the 2024 presidential election. At the time, she criticized those who claimed they would leave the country if Trump were elected. She added that she believes staying and supporting her country is "what patriots do." And, in her speech, she continued with praise for Trump.

"I didn't start voting until 2020, and I realize, my gosh, there is such a prejudice here," she said. "I was voting for who I thought was the best candidate, and that was Donald Trump, and that still is Donald Trump." Later, she said she believed that a vote for Kamala Harris would be a vote for a "shadow government."

Gina added that she was "targeted, discriminated against," and "shamed" by Disney for her political beliefs. She also said that Trump exposed the "corrupt media" in an important way. She appeared to make her political stance clearer than before.

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

Gina Carano thanked Elon Musk after her Disney lawsuit was settled.

In August 2025, Gina's lawsuit with Disney was settled, per the BBC. The outlet reported that her case against the media giant was settled, thanks in part to DOGE head and X CEO Elon Musk's involvement. Gina shared a post on X to thank Musk because of his funding in the lawsuit, in what she called a "Good Samaritan deed," despite never meeting him in real life.