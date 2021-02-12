Fans Are Begging for Lucy Lawless to Replace Gina Carano on 'The Mandalorian'

When the news broke that Gina was no longer going to play the role of Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, fans promptly sprung into action to give their suggestions on who should be recast in the role. While Lucasfilm nor show creator Jon Favreau have even noted that her character will return, some popular names have come up for replacements.

The front-runner among fans to take Cara’s spot is Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless. One fan tweeted, “Let's make #LucyLawless the new and improved #CaraDune!”

Another echoed, “Hear me out, casting Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune would sell SOOO many action figures. I'm just saying. She'd bring in a lot of bank.”