Giorgio Armani’s Lived a Life of Luxury for Decades, According to His Robust Net Worth

The fashion industry suffered a significant loss when prolific fashion designer Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91. During his lifetime, Giorgio's luxury menswear designs and tamed minimalist, high-end aesthetic made him one of the top designers and one of the most successful ones to merge runway and celebrity fashion.

Following the news of his death, some have wondered how he was doing financially. Here's everything we know about Giorgio's net worth at the time of his death.

What was Giorgio Armani's net worth?

In addition to leaving behind stunning and timeless pieces that the world will admire for centuries, Giorgio also established an impressive net worth. According to Forbes, the designer had an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion as recently as Sept. 4, 2025, which was the day his death was announced. Giorgio's reported income was a boost from what Celebrity Net Worth's report. According to the website, he was worth $9 million.

Giorgio built his wealth after growing up in humble beginnings in the northern town of Piacenza in Italy. While growing up, he developed a love and interest for the human anatomy, which inspired him to pursue a career in the medical field, leading him to two years of medical study at the University of Milan. After spending time in college, he left and joined the military. While there, he discovered he wanted a different career path, one that led him to showing the human body through his designs.

Giorgio Armani Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur Net worth: $12.1 Billion Giorgio Armani was an Italian fashion designer known for his groundbreaking work in menswear, and later women's fashion, accessories, perfumes, makeup, and sportswear. He passed away on Sept. 4, 2025, at 91 years old. Birthdate: July 11, 1934 Birthplace: Milan, Italy Birth name: Giorgio Armani Partner: Sergio Galeotti (d. 1985) Education: University of Milan

In the 1970s, Giorgio launched his eponymous clothing line with his business and romantic partner, Sergio Galeotti, and began sharing his fashion designs with the world. However, he didn't receive global recognition until his business surged after he was asked to design actor Richard Gere's wardrobe for the 1980 blockbuster film American Gigolo. The film collaboration led to multiple celebrities wearing his designs, plus a lifelong relationship between him and filmmakers. In total, Giorgio created designs for over 100 films, including Goodfellas and The Untouchables.

By the time he died, the designer had a retail network of 50 Armani boutiques, plus accessories, perfumes, makeup, and sportswear, plus interior design, real estate, restaurants, and hotels. According to The Daily Star, he's known as one of the wealthiest LGBTQ+ people in the world.

Source: Mega

What was Giorgio Armani's cause of death?

Giorgio's cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed to the public. However, reports surfaced that his behavior shifted during the final year of his life. In June 2025, AP News shared Giorgio missed Milan Fashion Week for the first time in 50 years "to recover from an undisclosed condition." The outlet confirmed that several members of his fashion house held down the fort in his absence.

Although Giorgio's fashion house, Armani Group, didn't disclose how he died, they released a statement on social media honoring the work he put into his craft.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the company's team confirmed. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

"Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism," the post continued. "He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people."