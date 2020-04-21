TikTok Star @GirlWithGreenBeanie Previously Appeared on a TV Series!

According to @girlwithgreenbeanie's bio, she is a "Professor finesser" ... so, who is she? Though she doesn't state her name on her TikTok profile, after a bit of digging it appears that this rising influencer is Katie Kelly. While it seems her Instagram account (@ktgk00) has been deactivated, she currently has a Poshmark account , which states that she is from Arlington, Texas.

After launching her TikTok account in 2019, Katie's fame has grown exponentially. And she has branded herself off of her iconic lime green beanie that she sports in many of her videos.

We love @girlwithgreenbeanie's page because she regularly shares videos of herself performing funny skits.