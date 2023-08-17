Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Girl Records Herself Being Chained to a Handsome Gentleman at a Bar, Sparking Attention Getting lost at a bar can be a horrifying experience. One couple seemingly found a solution to the problem by chaining themselves together. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 17 2023, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kolbiejung.pt2

If you’re a country music fan or listened to Top 20 tunes in 2010, you’ve likely heard Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue.” For those less familiar with the duo, formed by Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, their track is about two lovebirds being so in love that they can’t imagine being apart. The tune’s chorus even states neither person is going anywhere, as Jennifer sings, “Whoa-oh Whoa-oh stuck like glue, you and me baby we’re stuck like glue.”

For whatever reason, “Stuck Like Glue” had a very single high school me in a chokehold. Perhaps it was the very catchy “Whoa-oh, Whoa-oh” or the song’s overall adorable message. In 2023, the song has remained on my mind and was the first thing I thought about when I saw a couple try to personify Sugarland’s words. On TikTok, a girl shared a video of herself tied to a man presumed to be her lover. Keep reading to find out the reason behind the pair’s madness!

A couple sparked extra attention after chaining themselves together at a bar.

As anyone who has been out at a bar knows, those places can get incredibly crowded fast. Sometimes, when groups go out together, they require a “buddy system” to ensure everyone who arrives at the function also leaves it together.

In July 2023, TikTok user KJ, who goes by @kolbiejung.pt2 on the app, posted a video of herself and a gentleman quite literally chained together while attending a bar outing. As the pair walked towards the camera, Akon’s “Locked Up” played in the background as they zoomed in on the chain.

“Someone tell me why I was locked up all night,” KJ wrote in her caption.

The TikToker addressed the outrage she received from being chained to another person.

I’m not going to lie; my first thought when I saw the possible couple tied together was that these two were doing the most. Yes, “runners” — people who run off into obscurity when intoxicated — are annoying, but buying a chain to keep your eyes on someone isn’t my idea of a good night.

Surprisingly, my initial thoughts about the TikTok weren’t the same as most of KJ’s commenters. Underneath the video, she received several comments from users calling her man a “keeper” and saying they or someone they know could also use a chain in their lives.

“Me and my friends need this,” one user said. “We should do this,” another commenter suggested, tagging a friend.

After multiple mixed reviews, KJ cleared up the confusion over her actions. Underneath a few comments, she clarified that the handsome beau in her video wasn’t her boyfriend and that they “are friends!!”

The TikToker also said the chain was a “joke” crafted by her friends who were tired of “losing” her in bars when she drank too much. “They were chaining me up to anyone taller than me so they could keep an eye on me,” KJ admitted in her comments section.