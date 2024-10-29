Home > Entertainment Who Is Gisele Bündchen's Twin Sister? Here's What We Know About the Model's Twin “We're very close; as you know, we're twins! I know she's got my back like I got hers." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 29 2024, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gisele

Gisele Bündchen is one of the world's most beloved models. More than a pretty face, she's also an intelligent and compassionate human who has won hearts through her environmental advocacy and as a loving parent. Until October 2022, she was also the wife of famed quarterback Tom Brady.

These days, Gisele is focusing on growing her family in a different direction, and on her career. But before kids, Gisele already had a large and loving family, and she has a twin sister. Here's what we know about Gisele's twin and their other siblings.

Source: Instagram / @gisele Gisele and twin sister Patricia celebrate their 44th birthday together.

This is everything we know about Gisele Bündchen's twin sister.

People know Gisele for her looks, but did you know she shares them with someone? Her twin, Patricia Bündchen. In post after post on social media, Gisele shares her love for her twin Pati, as she calls her, and the life they have experienced together.

In one interview with People, Gisele explained, “We're very close; as you know, we're twins! I know she's got my back like I got hers." She knows that no matter what, they have someone on their side. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless," she continued.

Gisele's childhood revolved around her siblings, especially her twin. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pati said that Gisele was always brave, talkative, and unafraid to spend time away from the family. But despite her outgoing personality, Gisele said that Pati was actually the popular one. She explained, "I wasn’t so popular; my twin sister was definitely more popular than I was. She has a great personality — everyone liked her."

Like her more famous sister, Pati is also a model and works with her sister. The two have had ups and downs throughout the years but enjoy this stage of life together. Married with two kids, Pati is in a similar phase of life to Gisele, who is now pregnant with her third child, her first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Gisele has several siblings, in fact.

Of course, Gisele and Patricia aren't the only women in the Bündchen family. They are joined by sisters Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel, and Rafaela. Graziela works as a judge, while the other sisters have worked with their famous model sister before. Pati works as Gisele's manager, Gabriela as her lawyer, Raquel as her accountant, and Rafaela as her website designer.

The close-knit family seems to adore each other, and Gisele often posts appreciation for her sisters. In one Instagram post, Gisele praised the six women who she had the privilege of growing up with.

Gisele wrote, "I feel so blessed that I got to grow up surrounded by six incredible women: my mom, and my five sisters. We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow! As women we are naturally empathetic, loving and caring."

She added, "We nurture life! Today and every day, I celebrate all women. Let’s support and lift each other up! We are stronger when we are together."