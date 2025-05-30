Glenn Greenwald Responds to Leaked Sex Videos — "I Have No Embarrassment or Regret About Them" "They were published without my knowledge or consent." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 30 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@glenn.11.greenwald; X/@glenngreenwald

In what feels like a big heap of schadenfreude, journalist and political pundit Glenn Greenwald is at the center of a leak-related controversy. He rose to fame in 2019 after publishing leaked conversations between senior officials on The Intercept Brazil, the publication he co-founded. Six years later, it was Glenn's turn to have egg on his face, or something else, after someone released a private video featuring him and another man engaging in sexual activities.

The video quickly circulated on X, though it may have been removed just as fast. Based on context clues from those who have seen the video and posted about it, the four-minute film features the Intercept co-founder in a maid outfit. Glenn is on his knees in front of a Black man who appears to be a sex worker. One X user said the journalist was "worshipping" the other man's feet. It ends with Glenn logging into PayPal to send the man 10,000 Brazilian Real. Here is Glenn's response.

Glenn Greenwald released a statement following his leaked videos.

The morning of May 30, 2025, found Glenn up and ready to start the day, but first, he had to address the leaked video elephant in the room. According to Glenn, more than one video was released, though people on X are primarily describing a single video. "They were published without my knowledge or consent," said Glenn in a statement posted to X, "and its publication was therefore criminal."

Glenn went on to say that regarding the content, he has no "embarrassment or regret about them." They involve two consenting adults engaged in "intimate actions in their private lives."