Is 'Buy My House' Star Glenn Kelman's Wife Also in Real Estate? Here's What We Know

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman is one of the real estate tycoons on Netflix's hottest real-estate show Buy My House. The premise of the new series is a simple, Shark Tank-esque setup.

Real estate owners looking to sell their prime properties pitch a sale to Glenn and three other moguls (Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster) to see if they'll bite and buy their real estate, cutting out the middleman entirely.