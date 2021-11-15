Glowing Moss and Vines Are Important New DIY Ingredients in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'By Sara Belcher
Nov. 15 2021, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
With the new 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so many new items, recipes, and other features have been added to the Nintendo Switch game. While the new update brought with it fan-favorite Brewster — as well as the ability to cook and farm for the first time in the franchise's history — other new items like the glowing moss and vines offer countless new design options.
These new resources are difficult to find and not readily available on your island. Here's all you need to know about them.
Where to find glowing moss and vines in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'
There are a couple of places you can locate both glowing moss and vines in the new New Horizons update, but unfortunately neither will ever grow on your island.
These rare items are often located on the boat tours Kapp'n offers; for 1,000 Nook Miles (half the price of a Nook Miles ticket), he'll take you to a mystery island that can only be accessed by his boat. You can also only access these islands once a day, so it's important to make these trips count.
If you're lucky enough to find an island with these rare items, the vines will be found crawling up the side of the cliffs while the glowing moss will be scattered around. The vines can be used as ladders to climb to the different levels, while the glowing moss acts similarly to weeds.
Since this particular mystery island is a bit tricky to find, there are other methods to obtain the items. Those who have the DLC have easier access to these resources.
Glowing moss and vines are scattered around the Happy Home Paradise island. Take the time to walk around the island in between designing homes to find these resources. By having the DLC, you can collect glowing moss and vines on the island, and they'll grow back too.
While these new items may not seem like much, they're actually really useful ingredients in DIYs, and considering their rarity, you should definitely collect them when you come across them.
What to do with glowing moss and vines in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'
While they may not seem like much, the glowing moss and vines are resources that can be used in so many creative ways to decorate your island.
If you're someone who utilizes the different weeds on your island, then you might find yourself decorating different sections of your landscape with this glow-in-the-dark resource.
Not a fan of the ladders you can leave around your island for easy access to climb to different levels? Use vines instead!
These two things are also crucial in a series of new DIYs you can collect, including a cave, glow-in-the-dark stickers, a glowing-moss pond, a ruined broken pillar (featuring some aesthetic vines), a vine lamp, and so many other recipes.
These new items can help you create an abandoned-looking section of ruins on your island, or are just great for adding another natural touch to the land.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.