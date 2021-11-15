Glowing Moss and Vines Are Important New DIY Ingredients in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

With the new 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so many new items, recipes, and other features have been added to the Nintendo Switch game. While the new update brought with it fan-favorite Brewster — as well as the ability to cook and farm for the first time in the franchise's history — other new items like the glowing moss and vines offer countless new design options.

These new resources are difficult to find and not readily available on your island. Here's all you need to know about them.