'Godzilla vs. Kong' Is Coming Back for a Sequel — Here's What We Know About It
The 2021 release Godzilla vs. Kong pit two well-known beasts against each other to see who would come out on top. Although both of them left the battle with more than a few bruises, in the end, one of them was seen as the winner of it all. At the end of the film, things seemed very final.
But now, there's news of an upcoming sequel. Here's what we know about the film, its release date, what it's about, and more.
What is the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' sequel release date?
According to Deadline, the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel will be released on March 15, 2024. As of right now, the movie doesn't have a title, but it will begin filming in Queensland, Australia, sometime in 2022.
Although general details about the movie are still unknown, the first film's director, Adam Wingard, is back for the sequel. He told Deadline back in March 2022 that he would love to continue the series and had ideas on how he would like to move forward.
In the interview, Adam said that Hollow Earth, an area that was shown in the first film, would be worth exploring in the sequel. “The clear starting point we teed up [in the first film], exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there," he said. "This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level.”
In addition to that, we know that Adam has gotten Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens to star in the sequel. The two have worked together before, having teamed up on 2014's The Guest.
Will Mechagodzilla be in the sequel? (SPOILERS for 2021's 'Godzilla vs. Kong' below.)
In the 1974 release Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, we see an alien monster named Mechagodzilla hold his own against our favorite giant dinosaur monster. In 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, it made a comeback as the manmade death machine that was meant to destroy both Kong and its organic counterpart.
For now, there's no word on whether Mechagodzilla will make its way into the sequel, but in the previous movie, it helped create a shift in the dynamic between the two title characters while also tying two separate storylines together. Since we still don't know much about this upcoming film, it's unclear how Mechagodzilla would be included. And if the director does follow through with his Hollow Earth plotline, it could change the way that this artificial Godzilla appears in the movie.
If Hollow Earth is the main point of contention in the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, it's possible that Mechagodzilla could be used to truly destroy it before any kind of proper research or understanding of what the area means to Godzilla could be gained. When humans did enter the area, it was partially destroyed before too much could be discovered and people's lives were in danger, so there's still much to understand about what this area could mean.
