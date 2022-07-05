'Godzilla vs. Kong' Is Coming Back for a Sequel — Here's What We Know About It

The 2021 release Godzilla vs. Kong pit two well-known beasts against each other to see who would come out on top. Although both of them left the battle with more than a few bruises, in the end, one of them was seen as the winner of it all. At the end of the film, things seemed very final.

But now, there's news of an upcoming sequel. Here's what we know about the film, its release date, what it's about, and more.