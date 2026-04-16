Fans Await an Update About Goldie Hawn's Health as a New Photo of Her Has Gone Viral The picture is often accompanied by captions of it's a "fragile time" for the actor and she's under "constant medical care." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 16 2026, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Every few years, we get a scare that one of our favorite celebrities has passed away. Then, that person needs to come out of the privacy of their mansions to assure fans that they're still alive and well. It happened with Johnny Depp in 2010, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias in 2014, and Eminem gets that particular rumor spread about him routinely, every few years.

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However, sometimes those rumors have some truth to them as fans learn that their favorite celebrity is in dire health. Remember Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident in 2023? Or Justin and Hailey Bieber's nearly simultaneous health scares in 2022? Well, now it's Goldie Hawn's turn to provide the internet with a much-needed update, as a viral photo of her has fans concerned about the actor's well-being.

Source: MEGA

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Fans are asking Goldie Hawn for a health update.

An image of Goldie, freshly bald, has been making the rounds on the internet. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the picture is often accompanied by captions claiming it's a "fragile time" for the actor and she's under "constant medical care." The 80-year-old has shared that she needed to undergo surgery due to some vision problems stemming from her cataracts. Now, fans are concerned that the actor's health issues extend beyond the eye surgery she's shared with the public.

Source: Facebook / @Yer Arnold Andrade Alo

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Thankfully, Goldie is in good health, and she still has all her hair, as it turns out the viral image is fake. The actor is not bald, nor has she recently undergone any serious medical treatments, other than the aforementioned cataract surgery.

In a message to her fans, the actor supposedly shared, "My health is fine, thank you for everyone’s concern." However, even that assuring statement is currently unverified. As of April 16, 2026, there has been no official update on Goldie's health, although it's clear that the images circulating are fake.

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Source: MEGA

More rumors are swirling.

Despite there being no trustworthy indicators that Goldie is in distress, the rumors continue to swirl. Upon seeing the fake photos, most fans speculate that the actor has cancer. However, some claim she is in good health but has shaved her head in solidarity with those who do have the illness. Meanwhile, other images depicting Goldie with a full head of hair but in a hospital bed have led fans to believe that she has some other sort of health issue ailing her.

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In a reassuring addition to the chaos, Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson, has been posting on her Instagram with her most recent photo uploaded just 17 hours ago. We highly doubt the actor would be so nonchalant and share fun photos of her day if her mother's health were suffering.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @katehudson