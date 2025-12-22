Goldie Hawn Has Been Famous for Decades — Just How Big Is Her Net Worth? "Goldie, I love you!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 22 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With a resume like Goldie Hawn’s, you’d expect that she has a sizable net worth, right? After all, she’s been a film and television staple since the late ’60s and has held roles well into the 2000s. From her part in Good Morning World to That’s Life, and even playing the giggly girl in The One and Only, Genuine Original Family Band (1968), Goldie has been gracing our screens for decades, landing roles that have gone on to become classics.

But the films she’s most known for include Private Benjamin (1980), Overboard (1986), and Death Becomes Her (1992), all of which helped cement her as one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. While her roles have slowed a bit, having a partner like Kurt Russell and kids like Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, who have all become stars in their own right, she’s stayed relevant and loved for her infectious joy. So, how much has she made from it all? Here’s a peek inside her fortune.

What is Goldie Hawn's net worth?

Source: Mega

Goldie Hawn has been famous for decades, and her estimated net worth of $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, is proof of that. But that doesn’t mean she’s always been paid fairly for her hard work and contributions to highly successful films. Take The First Wives Club, for example. Released in 1996, it’s considered her most successful film in terms of earnings. According to IMDb, the movie brought in $181 million and also starred the beloved Bette Midler and the late Diane Keaton.

Goldie Hawn Actor Net worth: $90 million Goldie Hawn is a beloved Hollywood actor, but she’s also a dancer and activist. Back in the ’60s, she trained at a ballet school and even worked as a professional dancer, who knew?! But it seems her real calling came from theater, which eventually led her into acting roles. Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Birthdate: Nov. 21, 1945 Education: Dropped out of American University Husbands: Gus Trikonis (1969-1976)​, Bill Hudson (1976-1982)​, dating Kurt Russell since 1983 Kids: 3

While the film was clearly a hit, perhaps because it showed women finding strength and success after their husbands left them for younger women, the three main stars were paid less than expected.

And Goldie attributed that to the gender pay gap in Hollywood. She told Time in 2015 that the women “took a smaller back end usually and a much smaller front end” because “we were women of a certain age.”

According to her, the big money at the time went to “kids and young men.” While Hollywood has always had its ups and downs, especially when it comes to pay disparities, it hasn’t been all bad for Goldie, considering the level of success and fame she’s achieved.

Goldie Hawn has invested some of her earnings into some pretty nice property.

Goldie and Kurt have used their sizable earnings to invest in real estate, even though they’ve relocated a few times over the years. They previously owned a Malibu beach house, which reportedly sold for over $9 million in July 2024, and later listed their Pacific Palisades home for more than $13 million in October 2025, per New York Post.

The couple also owns a Colorado ranch near Aspen that includes a vineyard. Between her charm, talent, and decades of keeping us entertained, Goldie has more than earned the life she leads.

And while her earnings over the years were clearly substantial (how else would she have reached a $90 million net worth?), the recognition and lasting impact she’s had might be the most valuable part of it all.