Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are a Perfect Match With Not-So-Matching Politics "His politics are different than mine." — Goldie Hawn By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 8 2025, 12:09 p.m. ET

Actor Kurt Russell is a Hollywood staple and an icon with a film career spanning decades. He started in the ’70s and never looked back. While his roles have simmered a bit, he’s always maintained a high standard, much like his partner, Goldie Hawn, and both have maintained strong reputations that continue to earn them respect across the industry.

So how has he managed to do that? It might be because Kurt is pretty private when it comes to politics. You’d think at some point he’d have shared a preference for a president or spoken out on an issue, right? But with Kurt being such a private person these days, outside of picking up roles like his part in the Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, it’s tough to pin down where he stands politically. Still, we’ve uncovered some insight that helps give us some idea where he stands.

What are Kurt Russell’s politics? Here’s what we know.



It’s not clear where Kurt Russell stands politically, but he’s made it clear he’s not fond of actors or entertainers who go all in on politics. “The last thing I like to watch is entertainers or actors get political. It's just something I can't stand watching,” Kurt admitted during his December 2015 appearance on The View. So while he’s explained why you rarely hear him jump into political debates or heavily push his opinions, he did touch on politics a bit during that same episode.

In the middle of a discussion about terrorism and gun control, Kurt explained, “When we’re dealing with terrorism, we’re all going to have different opinions.” That led him to the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. He said he believes the Founding Fathers had a “very strong reason” for establishing it because “no government ever hasn’t had to fight its own people and its own people haven't had to fight its own government. We had our Civil War.”

So while he seems to support gun rights and agrees with the Second Amendment, it doesn’t appear to be in an extreme way. Another hint about Kurt’s political leanings comes from his partner of over 40 years, Goldie Hawn. During an April 2024 interview with People, Goldie revealed, “We don't agree on everything. His politics are different than mine.” That could mean they don’t align with the same political party, or simply that they don’t see eye-to-eye on certain issues.

And while Goldie also isn’t out there shouting her political ideologies from the rooftops, she didn’t hold back in 2016 when she openly admitted she’d be voting for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. “I am voting for Hillary [Clinton] because I think that she is most equipped to be able to deal with this world. Reactivity right now, emotional reactivity right now, is very dangerous,” she explained, per CNBC.

While that isn’t enough to assume Goldie is a Democrat and Kurt is a Republican, there’s a chance they didn’t see eye-to-eye during that presidential run.

