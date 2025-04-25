Kate Hudson's Birthday Post Shows Her Celebrating Her 46th in Style "Best birthday week! Thank you for all the love!" By Ivy Griffith Published April 25 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @katehudson

For some people, celebrating a birthday means having just a few close friends over for their big day. But when you're actor Kate Hudson, those "few close friends" happen to be pretty big deals on their own. Kate, known for her roles in Almost Famous and other cult classics, has a few big names on her invite list.

The 46-year-old Hollywood starlet celebrated her birthday in style, with friends and loved ones close by to mark another turn around the sun. She made a birthday post on social media documenting the festivities and gave fans a peek into her life. Here's what we know about her big day.

Kate Hudson's birthday post is a mark of a life filled with love.

On Instagram, Kate paused in her birthday celebrations to share a number of photos marking the big day. In the first, she gazed off into the distance wearing a yellow top and patterned wrap skirt, her pampered pooch in a purse over her shoulder.

In another, she lounged back in a blue robe, lifting a toast with what appears to be a mimosa or some sort of wine. The slide show of photos is simply captioned, "Best birthday week. Thank you for all the love."

One photo displays a beautiful and likely pricy cake that has a treble clef on it, likely in a nod to her singing career, which the actor has branched out into. She claims that while she has made a career in acting, she has always loved singing.

Friends and loved ones gathered to celebrate Kate's birthday.

Of course, she isn't the only actor of note present for her birthday week shenanigans. In one photo, Kate's stepdad looks on while a Roman candle adorns her birthday cake. Her stepfather just so happens to be the famed actor Kurt Russell, known best for his roles in The Hateful 8, Tango & Cash, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tombstone, Big Trouble in Little China, and many more films. Over his shoulder appears to be Goldie Hawn, Kate's mom and Kurt's long-time partner.

In another photo, she posed with yet another family member: Oliver Hudson, her brother. While neither Oliver nor Kate is biologically Kurt's, they consider him their father after their biological father, Bill Hudson, disowned them. Kurt took on the role of father after dating their mother, Goldie Hawn, and he never stopped loving his "bonus children."

Kate's fiancé also made an appearance, with Danny Fujikawa smiling for a photo from the pool with their daughter, Remi. And Kate herself took a moment to pose with their daughter Remi, smiling in a selfie while they sport matching cheek art.