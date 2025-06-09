Was That Wyatt Russell Protesting in Los Angeles? The Internet Thinks So Just how political is Wyatt? By Jennifer Farrington Published June 9 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn share four children between them, though their son Wyatt Russell is the only one they conceived together. Wyatt has largely followed in his parents' footsteps, appearing in various films. While he's known to take on some pretty bold characters, he hasn't been tied to major political events. So when a viral video showed a man at a Los Angeles protest who looked a lot like Wyatt, people started asking questions.

Article continues below advertisement

The protest was a response to the over 2,000 National Guard troops deployed into the city at President Donald Trump's directive. Fans immediately started flooding Wyatt’s Instagram (which hasn’t been updated since 2024) with praise, assuming the speaker in the video was him. But was it actually Wyatt standing up for members of the community or are people just mistaking a local for a big-name movie star? Let's dive into Wyatt's political standing.

Is Wyatt Russell heavily involved in politics?

Source: Mega

Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt Russell might be a public figure, but he’s not exactly known for being heavily involved in politics. While he posts occasionally on Instagram, he hasn’t been very active lately, and most of his content centers around his movie roles. There’s nothing that clearly ties him to either side of the political spectrum.

Article continues below advertisement

If he’s anything like his parents, though, he might believe that government and the state should play a limited role in people’s lives. Kurt has reportedly identified as a libertarian, while Goldie might lean more Democrat since she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. That said, it’s unclear how political Wyatt really is, but considering his parents' views and the fact that he lives in Los Angeles, it's understandable why people think he was out protesting in 2025. But was he really?

Article continues below advertisement

Wyatt Russell wasn't protesting in Los Angeles in June 2025.

Wyatt wasn’t out in the streets of Los Angeles protesting in early June 2025 outside a Veterans Affairs building in response to Trump deploying National Guard troops, though the man in the viral video definitely looked a lot like him.

In the clip, originally shared by TikToker @only__loo and later reposted by @dewforpolitics on Instagram, the man is seen standing in front of troops, passionately saying, "You took an oath to the Constitution, not the fascist in the White House," and "This is our f--king community, and we will fight for it if we have to." He also urged them to think twice about the actions they were being asked to take.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the resemblance, the man was wearing a hockey hoodie (Wyatt did play pro hockey in the past), had long hair, and a full beard, which is kind of Wyatt’s signature look, it wasn’t him.