Goran Višnjić Briefly Resumed His Role as Vincent Kelly, the Ballet Teacher in 'This Is Us'

Vincent is sitting at the bar. The distance allows Beth to assess her options. "When my dad died, he didn’t even pick up the damn phone," she tells Randall; she chooses to go up to him to confront him. Much to her surprise, he is excited to see her. She abandons her original plan, failing to hold him accountable for his past behavior.

Later on, she calls Vincent — and this time, she's prepared to ask some probing questions. Beth calls him out for not providing enough support after her dad's passing. Vincent tells her that his job was to help her become a mightily successful dancer, no more and no less.