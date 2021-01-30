"Shocked" Gordon Ramsay Customer Pays $41 for Burger Meal, Blasts Chef Online

If you want to save money while traveling via airplane, a good rule of thumb is to make sure that you fuel up on grub before passing the security checkpoint. Businesses know that you're not going to leave and go through security all over again, so they can pretty much charge you whatever they want. A $2 bottle of Smartwater all of a sudden is $6.50. Want a beer? Enjoy dropping $12.50 on it, and I'm pretty sure a pair of BOSE headphones from those vending machines goes for about one human soul.

Even though it's pretty much common knowledge that airport prices provide a Fyre Festival level of value, there are always people who are just finding out how expensive something is after the fact. Like the time I went to Yankee Candle, left with three items, stopped myself, looked at the receipt, and waltzed right back in to return them after realizing I spent $54 on scented wax.

Reciept from Gordon Ramsey plane food outlet, Heathrow, yesterday!😱 ...How on earth can they justify these prices🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bnqxeL3RmR — Pusser1 (@Pusser14405122) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

When you're traveling and are hungry though and long for good food, it's tempting to just bite the bullet and fork over your cash on what could possibly be the only good food you'll be eating for a while, especially if there are any delays, and munching on unsalted pretzels and Lotus Biscoff biscuits doesn't sound like an appetizing prospect. Which is what this one diner did at Gordon Ramsay's Plane Food restaurant at London Heathrow Airport.

They ordered a short rib burger, french fries, and a soft drink, which came out to 30.25 British Pound Sterling, or roughly $41 U.S. dollars. Added to these item charges were a coverage charge (to be seated presumably at the restaurant?) tax, and a service charge. They posted a copy of the receipt to Twitter from an account with a pretty suspicious looking username (way too many numbers).

£26.50 for a fancy burger and chips really isn’t that expensive. — Putey Pute (@putey_pute) January 27, 2021 Source: Twitter

While the amount certainly sounds steep for a burger and fries, many Twitter users commented that this is simply par for the course for diners who are air-commuting.

To be fair, that ain’t bad for airport prices. I take it you ain’t been to any 5 Guys anywhere in central London ? That’s bordering fackin open wallet surgery, my pedigree chum. — Get Carter (@getcarter1112) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Well, you're eating at a celebrity chef restaurant....at an airport. That's not only reasonable, but I'd say you got lucky.

Also, I'd wager it was the tastiest dang hamburger you've ever had. — Samuel Miller (@samuelmiller64) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Others wondered why the user had agreed to pay for the burger in the first place, as the menu and their item prices are available for everyone to see.

It's @GordonRamsay in an airport . What do you expect?

If it was the best burger and chips you had then surely its worth the price.

Was it? — Mr.B (@thetruebluechef) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

That's a pretty nice size burger and everybody knows that eating at the airport is extra costly, I actually think you underpaid considering the restaurant you ate at — Shaolinbot (@driftinround) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Looking at pictures of the burger and fries served up by the restaurant, however, shows a pretty delicious looking sandwich.

While many would argue that outside of an airport, even a burger and fries that beautiful shouldn't cost $41 with everything included. But still, the location of the restaurant needs to be considered.

London prices !! seems what you would pay in big city gastro pub (remember them) cover charge ain’t a service charge! Could have been breadsticks on the table/bread with oils/aoli stops you resting your feet for 20 mins then clearing off. — TOM BURTON 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 coys (@ihatearsenal2) January 27, 2021 Source: Twitter

You either never ate at an airport b4 or clueless who Ramsey is. Burgers and fries from Ramsey's restaurant in an airport at that price?? Pftt, that's not a rip-off, that's a bargain! 😆😆😆 — Bubbag02 (@Bubbag02) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

While this diner was salty about the price of the food he was served at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, the man's "celebrity chef" status has certainly been earned. He has been awarded 16 total Michelin stars throughout the entirety of his career. Some of other famed "food personalities" like Nusret, aka "Salt Bae" utilized their viral fame to hoodwink people into coming to their restaurant.

Imagine paying for an overpriced steak just to watch saltbae sprinkle hella salt on it — 🇩🇴 (@brynnerh_) February 19, 2020 Source: Twitter

Most controversial post of the day: Nusret (Salt bae) and VVD (https://t.co/03n5YGyW3G) #YNWA

Its top comment(s):

#1: He's still nothing in contrast to the two Carolines from the canteen.

#2: Fuck this guy tbh - he's just an attention whore with an overpriced and ... — Never Enough Liverpool (@liverpool_never) September 25, 2019 Source: Twitter

Loads of visitors to Salt Bae's various restaurants and locations in NYC, Miami, and other places over the world have complained about the quality of food not being up to par.

And like Salt Bae, the steak served up is shockingly bad, overpriced and overrated. — Anime Bro (@AnimeBroForce) March 13, 2019 Source: Twitter

Salt bae restaurant overrated and overpriced it’s all branding — amir (@nbactavis) February 26, 2020 Source: Twitter

Others expressed concern about the salt pouring off of his "sweaty" forearms seasoning their food, while others were irate over the fact that the prices of the meals weren't put on the menu and staff members didn't reveal those prices prior to ordering.

Source: Google Reviews

Source: Google

Interestingly enough, the individual who posted this tweet didn't have anything negative to say about the quality of the food that they were served, just the price — which in all fairness, some people agreed was ridiculous.

That is a ridiculous price, and the only reason they get away with it is because of the dorks normalizing it. — James Lee (@JDLeeArt) January 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

I’d complain about the soda price before I would a “short rib” burger and fries that have tons of love and care put into them and made at the highest quality in the world. Lol. Douche! — JBrock513 (@Brock513J) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

But is that enough to warrant an unfavorable online for a business? It's kind of like leaving a 1-star review for an Amazon product because the delivery guy decided to punt it across the lawn like Jim Carrey in the beginning of the first Ace Ventura flick.

I can answer this for you...

1) Airport restaurant prices are higher than regular restaurants.

2) Gordon Ramsey is a famous chef.

You're welcome. — Hans&Klaus (@HansUntKlaus) January 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

That looks to be about in line with airport prices then on top of that your paying for a Ramsey restaurant. Grab a Chick-fil-A combo next time I think they are about $10 — Carlos Quintanilla (@caqui060183) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

One would think that an airport like London Heathrow would have some of the highest priced food options out there. But there are reportedly some other airports in cities that are nowhere near as celebrated or populated as The Big Smoke that have pricier eating costs despite not having many "fine" options. Like Newark Airport. JFK in NYC is also bereft of any fine dining options at a reasonable price, which is a shame, given that so many fly in and out of it on any given day.

remember when i saw cameron dallas and like 2 or 3 of these other boys at newark airport idfk they all look the same https://t.co/kfcwycaeN8 — ً (@madamesandler) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

So Ballardian, it hurts... RT @somebadideas: Angry mob turns on McDonald's at JFK airport after they run out of food. http://bit.ly/e50P7I — @simon_sellars (@simon_sellars) December 30, 2010 Source: Twitter

Philadelphia International Airport apparently has a lot of reasonably priced food options, and I know first hand that Atlanta's got the same. However the best airport for food in the U.S. is evidently in Denver.

