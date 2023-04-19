Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: FOX Everything Goes Wrong When Grace Confronts Her Dad About His Affair in '9-1-1: Lone Star' We've known about Benjamin's affair for awhile. However, after Grace confronts him and exchanges some harsh words, things go totally wrong. By Alex West Apr. 18 2023, Published 10:57 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 and Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Grace Ryder has been carrying the burden of a secret since Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star and it hasn't been easy for her.

Ever since Grace found out that her dad, Benjamin Williams, had been cheating on her mother, she has struggled with the gravity of the infidelity. In recent episodes in Season 4, the plot has thickened and secrets are being revealed. Here’s what you need to know about the Williams family and their drama.

How did Grace find out about her father’s affair in '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

It all started in Season 2, Episode 5 when Grace's husband, Judd Ryder, responded to an emergency call. What he didn’t expect to find was Grace’s father collapsed on a hotel bed next to his very panicked mistress. She explains that they were just “fooling around.”

In the moment, Judd keeps his cool. While the rest of the team assumes that Benjamin has had a heart attack, Judd knows immediately to check his glucose levels and he was right. Benjamin was in hypoglycemic shock.

The only way Judd knew that was because he was aware of Benjamin’s diabetes. In this case, their relationship may have helped save Benjamin’s life, but it also made the incident a little too personal. After all, now Judd had to figure out how or if he should tell Grace what he knew.

In the hospital, Judd told Benjamin that he won't tell Grace … at least not yet. However, he emphasized that Grace won’t be kept in the dark forever. Benjamin immediately lies when Grace and her mother, Denice Williams, show up.

When Benjamin doesn’t fess up, Judd keeps his mouth shut. He acts weird the rest of the episode while Grace is in total ignorance. However, Grace starts to put the pieces together and goes digging in the 9-1-1 call files. That’s when she hears the voice of the mistress and uncovers the truth.

Does Grace tell her mom about the infidelity?

Grace invites her mom over, but she backs out of actually telling her. Her nerves definitely got the best of her this time.

What caused Benjamin’s heart attack?

It’s uncomfortable and tense for a long time in the family. Secrets like this are never easy. During Season 4, Grace talks to her father about his affair. The conversation is full of tension with Grace saying some harsh words.

Later in the episode, a call comes into the center and it's about Benjamin again. Instead of being with another woman, he's with his wife. He has collapsed again, which causes a whole whirlwind of panic.

“I saw it instantly in his eyes. It broke his heart. Two hours later, he has a coronary,” Grace says as she watches her dad lay in the hospital bed. She blames herself for the heart attack. She thinks that the extra stress may have caused it. Of course, this isn’t the official reason and is more likely related to other health issues.

Is Benjamin OK?

The incident gives Grace a new point of view. She extends forgiveness to her father as she sits by his bedside. After a while, she begins to sing “Smile” by Nat King Cole and is joined by her sisters. In a very touching moment, Benjamin opens his eyes. It seems like he is going to be OK.

Imagine waking up to three angels singing for you. 😭 #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/JRmGxDZyIj — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) April 19, 2023

Does Grace’s mom find out about the affair?