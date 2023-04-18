Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: Instagram/@delondemetz '9-1-1' Guest Star Delon de Metz Leaves Fans Wanting More Who does Delon de Metz play in ‘9-1-1’? ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star has moved to primetime. Will he be in more episodes of the Fox series? By Jamie Lerner Apr. 18 2023, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6, Episode 14. There’s nothing better than a recognizable guest star in one of our favorite series. In Season 6, The Bold and the Beautiful soap opera star Delon de Metz joins the 9-1-1 cast. Daytime television fans have been gearing up for his appearance on the Fox serial drama since he shared a photo from production on Jan. 26.

Now after the April 18 episode titled “Performance Anxiety,” we finally know who Delon de Metz is in the world of 9-1-1. But fans still have one big question—will Delon ever return to 9-1-1 as a recurring character? Will he be in more episodes?

Delon de Metz plays new recruit Novak in ‘9-1-1’ Season 6.

In Season 6, Episode 14, it’s time for reviews. And Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is faulted for his lack of leadership skills even though he’s not technically a leader in the field. Regardless, leadership skills are necessary for any firefighter, so he gets sent to the Fire Academy to help train the recruits. While there, Chimney crosses paths with Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), who appears to be coming back to 9-1-1 after a hiatus.

Chimney also meets the recruits, and when he leads them through a simulation to save a baby, only recruit Novak (Delon de Metz) passes the test. Chimney’s impressed with Novak’s performance even though Ravi had already written Novak off as a future firefighter in the LAFD. Later in the episode, we learn why.

During another exercise, Novak has a panic attack while going down a wall. But Chimney puts his new leadership skills to task when he helps Novak through his panic attack. Not only that, but Chimney encourages Ravi to go back to the force. Ravi is clearly traumatized after his last “rescue” beyond his shoulder injury, but the only way to get through his fears is to face them head-on.

However, despite Novak’s potential, he decides to leave the Academy. Chimney saw something in Novak, and the bond they build throughout the episode makes this a sad moment for the 9-1-1 fans at home.

Will Delon de Metz be in more ‘9-1-1’ episodes? He could come back.

For now, it seems like Novak isn’t joining the 118 or coming back to 9-1-1 any time soon since he decides to leave the Academy. Even still, the 9-1-1 family welcomed Delon with open arms, and fans loved him on the show. If that’s not reason enough to bring Novak back to 9-1-1, we don’t know what is!

The writers clearly left a Novak return open-ended—maybe he’s not ready to join the force now, but that doesn’t mean he’ll never be. In fact, his interactions with Chimney foreshadow the possibility that Chimney could become a leader. And who would Chimney want on his side? A young firefighter with potential, like Novak.

Delon de Metz is known for his role as Zende in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

The transition from daytime to primetime isn’t always easy, but Delon did it seamlessly. He is still in The Bold and the Beautiful and doesn’t appear to be leaving any time soon. Even still, his guest role on 9-1-1 could easily open up more primetime opportunities for him. It should be noted, however, that his turn on 9-1-1 isn’t his first time on primetime.