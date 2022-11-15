‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization

In the first episode of Ancient Apocalypse, Graham journeys to Indonesia to look for proof of a lost civilization and a “potential cataclysm that wiped it out,” according to Netflix. And as the series progresses, he searches for clues about “human prehistory” at the world’s largest pyramid in Mexico, at the megalithic temples of Malta, and even at a fabled “road to Atlantis” off the coast of the United States. (And those are just the first four episodes!)