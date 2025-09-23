"Grandma Baby Showers" — Sweet Idea, or Peak Tacky Boomer Entitlement? Move over, mom. Grandma's taking center stage. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @treva_e_hodges

When you're pregnant, you're in one of the most vulnerable stages of your life. You're dealing with major physical, emotional, and life changes. It can lead to insecurity, anxiety, and a fear that you're about to change your life forever. This is one reason why having a baby shower can be such an important support for expectant parents.

Not only are you offering financial help by buying some needed things for the baby, but you're showing the pregnant parent that they are special and visible, rather than just being a vehicle for the impending bundle of joy. But what about grandma? A new trend, called "grandma baby showers," is focused on celebrating the grandma-to-be. Here's what we know about the trend, as well as the way some are choosing to celebrate.

What exactly is a "grandma baby shower"?

A grandma baby shower is pretty much exactly what you think. New York Post explains, "It’s the same concept of a baby shower, but instead of the pregnant mom being the guest of honor — the grandmother is." And if you're a little shocked by the concept, you're not alone.

All over social media, users are discussing the merits and downsides of grandma baby showers. On the one hand, it gives grandma a chance to relive her glory days as a mother, centering the relationship that passes down through grandma to the pregnant mom and on down to the impending baby. It can be a sweet second celebration for the baby, integrating them into the larger extended family with a second chance to show how much they already mean to a family.

On the other hand, some social media users think it's entitled, with a few dubbing it, "peak Boomer entitlement." After all, the pregnant parent is the one who really needs the celebration, so shouldn't grandma take a seat for this one? The internet is divided, but overall, it seems to be controversial and very much a tradition which only some families celebrate.

Here are some cute "grandma baby shower" ideas.

If you do opt to throw a grandma baby shower, there are some cute ideas that you can try. The most traditional type of grandma shower would be very similar in function to a baby shower. Grandma perches at the front of the room and is celebrated with games and gifts.

There are often cocktails and more adult-themed games and decor, since there's no baby in tow. Aside from that, the sky is the limit. You can incorporate any number of themes or approaches, but the common theme seems to be that grandma is at the forefront of the celebration, and there's usually cake, balloons, and presents.

