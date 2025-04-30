Governor Gretchen Whitmer Has Been Married to Her Second Husband Since 2011 Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been married to her second husband since 2011. By Allison DeGrushe Updated April 30 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the years, Gretchen Whitmer has become a well-known figure in American politics, especially for her role as the 49th Governor of Michigan. While much of the spotlight has focused on her policies and public appearances, there has been a growing curiosity about her personal life away from the political stage.

In fact, many are curious to know about the man by her side! That said, here's everything you need to know about her husband.

Who is Gretchen Whitmer's husband?

It's important to note that Gretchen Whitmer has been married twice, first to photographer Gary Shrewsbury. The couple welcomed two daughters together before eventually parting ways in 2008.

A few years later, Gretchen found love again and, in 2011, she exchanged vows with dentist Dr. Marc P. Mallory, a Republican voter who identifies as "fiscally conservative but socially liberal."

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

Marc has three sons from his previous marriage, and together, he and the politician have formed a blended household that includes all five children. The entire family resides in the Michigan Governor's Mansion in Lansing. According to the National Governors Association, Dr. Mallory earned his Bachelor of Arts in zoology from Michigan State University. He later received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan's Dental School.

Marc retired from his dental practice in 2020 after receiving threats at his office.

Dr. Marc Mallory opened his dental practice in 1986, dedicating over three decades to his career before retiring in December 2020. At the time, he announced the news in a letter to patients, writing, "I am pleased to announce that after 35 years in dentistry, I am retiring," according to the Detroit Free Press.

However, it turns out the circumstances behind his retirement were far more complicated than they initially appeared. During a Jan. 5, 2023, appearance on The Axe Files podcast, Gretchen revealed that Marc had actually stepped away from his practice nearly eight years earlier than planned — an unexpected decision driven by threats he received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

"He was going to work about seven, eight more years, and he started getting threats at his office," she told host David Axelrod. Gretchen explained that, unlike her, Marc didn't have the constant presence of police protection and grew increasingly concerned for the safety of his staff and patients. Ultimately, he decided to transfer the practice to another dentist, sacrificing what his wife described as "his best earning years" and significantly altering his retirement plans.

Gretchen told host David Axelrod that her husband made "a huge sacrifice," though not one he holds against her. She added, "He doesn't complain about it," but noted that this shows how "the threats that people are so cavalier in making" can take a toll on someone.