What Is Grigor Dimitrov's Net Worth? Find out Following His Wimbledon Injury

Fans are asking what Grigor Dimitrov's net worth is following his appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The tennis tournament is currently underway in London, England, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon began on June 30 and will run through July 13.

According to NBC News, Grigor — who is ranked No. 3 in the world — retired injured during his fourth-round match against Janik Sinner on July 7. The Bulgarian tennis pro won the first two sets 6-3, 7-5, and the players tied 2-2 in the third round before Grigor became injured and was forced to retire the match. The 6-foot-3-inch tall tennis pro reportedly injured his pectoral muscle during the match, ESPN reported.

What is Grigor Dimitrov's net worth?

Grigor Dimitrov's net worth is approximately $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The tennis star was born in Haskovo, Bulgaria, in 1991, and he is the highest-ranking Bulgarian tennis player in history. Grigor is ranked No. 3 in the world in Men's Singles.

The Bulgarian tennis pro won the Junior Grand Slam title at the US Open back in 2008, and he also won the same title at Wimbledon the same year. Grigor went professional soon after and made it to the Wimbledon semifinals back in 2014, the same year he was named the Bulgarian Sportsperson of the Year. He also made it to the semifinals at the 2017 Australian Open and the third round at the 2019 French Open.

Grigor clutched his chest with his left hand after a serve during the Wimbledon match. He reportedly stepped back a few paces, crouched, and then sat on the grass and told Sinner he'd hurt his pectoral muscle. After going to the sideline and sitting in a chair, he was checked out by a doctor and trainer before going back to the locker room and returning with the announcement that he could no longer compete in the tennis tournament.

Wimbledon shared a video of the moment on X with the caption, "A sight we never want to see. Grigor Dimitrov is forced to retire while leading two sets to love. Everyone at #Wimbledon is wishing you a speedy recovery, Grigor."

A sight we never want to see.



Grigor Dimitrov is forced to retire while leading two sets to love. Everyone at #Wimbledon is wishing you a speedy recovery, Grigor 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/qBwiMbq3e2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025