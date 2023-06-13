Home > Life Goals > Food McDonald's Customers Are Grimacing at the Mystery Grimace Shake Flavor McDonald's just released a limited edition purple shake in honor of Grimace's birthday. What flavor is it? Here's what customers who tasted it said. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 13 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Twitter / @delightsuh; Twitter / @Yonklerr

Usually, when McDonald’s introduces a limited edition meal, it’s modeled after famous celebrities like Saweetie or husband and wife Offset and Cardi B. But in June 2023, McDonald's released a new meal created to celebrate one of their own: Grimace. For those who need a refresher on Grimace, he is the extremely round, extremely plump, purple friend of Ronald McDonald. You may remember him from past ads and campaigns. He's a very friendly fellow.

Given his popularity, the chain decided to celebrate his birthday with customers with the Grimace Birthday Meal. This special meal comes with the choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNuggets, and fries. It also includes "a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness," reads a press release from the chain.

I don't know about you, but it's not every day that you hear about a purple shake. And the fact that McDonald's is only referring to it as the "purple shake" has us more intrigued. What flavor could this shake be? We investigate below.

getting readyyy for my party what r u guys wearing pic.twitter.com/IwyyG9hGxI — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 12, 2023

What flavor is McDonald's Grimace Birthday Meal shake?

The McDonald's Grimace Birthday Meal shake hit stores on June 12, 2023, in honor of the iconic character's birthday. Unfortunately, the chain decided to keep the shake's flavor a surprise, although we do know it is the color purple just like its namesake.

Since it may feel a little silly to order a drink that you don't know if you will like, we took a peak at Twitter to see if anyone had spilled the deets on the frosty treat. Luckily, there were some daring Grimace superfans who helped us unlock the mystery flavor. "Had to go to @McDonalds and try Grimace’s shake. It’s good. Like berry and vanilla? Almost a light Trix flavor to it," tweeted one satisfied customer.

Had to go to @McDonalds and try Grimace’s shake. It’s good. Like berry and vanilla? Almost a light Trix flavor to it. pic.twitter.com/EANyR9IZj2 — Clint Gamache (@iamcg83) June 12, 2023

Another person wrote: "Grimace’s birthday meal was delicious! The berry shake was very similar to wildberry pop tarts! Happy Birthday, Grimace!" Several other users also confirmed that it is a combination of berry and vanilla.

BRO THIS SHAKE IS SO GOOD !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRIMACE !!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Uuwboka7a — kendra (@delightsuh) June 12, 2023

But while many folks found it to be tasty, others weren't too keen on the flavor. "Happy birthday Grimace, but I'm sorry to say your shake is gross as s--t, dude," opined one customer.

mcdonald’s making the grimace shake berry flavored was a huge miss. should’ve been ube since grimace is filipino, like DUH — rei menounos (@boyboygenius) June 7, 2023

Another added that it was "overly sweet" and that they were "still burping it up an hour later." One person even wrote that when they ordered it, the cashier told them that it hadn't been ordered all day.

Had a free taste of the #Grimace shake from @McDonalds . Overly sweet and tastes like Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops. It's gross. Still burping it up an hour later. (don't companies taste test anymore?) — Like Clockwork (@ClockworkBeing) June 13, 2023

I got the Grimace shake at McDonalds and the employee said “finally, someone is ordering his stuff! No one has all day.”



Poor Grimace. Happy Birthday, sorry I was the only one to show up to your party. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/b5OzizGQEU — New Adventures of M H🏳️‍🌈WK (@MHawk9955) June 13, 2023

And one Twitter user teased that they had the shake and it sent them to the hospital. However, there are no actual reports confirming that any customers got sick from drinking it.

hbd grimace last thing I remember was drinking your shake pic.twitter.com/wOlb3cISrC — Yonk (@Yonklerr) June 12, 2023

Where is the Grimace Birthday Shake available?

You can get the Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide while supplies last. As for how long the shake will available to order, it was released on June 12, 2023. While the chain doesn't give a hard end date, the chain's Saweetie and Offset and Cardi B meals both ran for about four weeks each, per the Krazy Coupon Lady. That said, we can assume that the Grimace Birthday meal will be around for about a month.

I want to know who @McDonalds decided on the price point for these Grimace’s Birthday Meals (I just received a push notification advertising them). As far as I can tell, they’re the only way to order a berry shake on the app. 😱 pic.twitter.com/41f26vxxuO — Stewart Bushman (@stoobush) June 12, 2023