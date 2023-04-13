Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @kaybrynell "Stingy" Wendy's Employee Only Fills Cup Halfway After Customer Asks for No Ice A Wendy's employee is getting slammed on TikTok for being stingy with the franchise's lemonade on a "no ice" order request. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 13 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Fast food chain prices keep going up, and they're only expected to increase even further, according to the USDA. For many, the whole point of fast food is that one is willing to forego a gourmet, "quality" food experience so they can get some quick and cheap grub that satisfies a particular craving.

And while many franchises are certainly delivering on the "fast" aspect of the fast food moniker, there are a lot of people who would argue that meals from popular chains are by no means cheap any longer.

So if you're spending more money on grub at these locations than ever before, you're probably going to want to ensure that you're getting the most bang for your buck. This is probably why so many folks are wigging out over this TikToker's post about the amount of lemonade they received during a recent trip they made to Wendy's.

"Look what Wendy's did when my friend asked for lemonade & no ice," Kay wrote in a text overlay of the viral clip. In the video, a woman can be seen sticking a straw inside a plastic Wendy's beverage cup that is only filled about halfway.

The "no ice" request is a common one made by folks purchasing fountain drinks at fast food locations as it results in them getting more beverages for their buck.

No one wants to finish drinking their drink knowing that they could've gotten a few more gulps otherwise, or, having their beverage all watered down by ice, either.

And there have been instances of Starbucks customers complaining that when they request drinks with no ice baristas don't fill their cups up all the way with their beverage of choice.

However, employees of the popular coffee chain have clapped back stating that they're specifically instructed to give a certain measured amount of a drink to a customer — no more, no less.

These measured amounts take into consideration the amount of milk that's supposed to be used for each beverage, along with other accouterments like syrups, powders, and other fixings.

It's no secret, however, that items with some of the highest profit margins at restaurants at drinks. Mashed reports that businesses can earn up to a 90% profit margin on beverages that they serve customers.

It's easy to understand why and it's all down to the packets of flavored syrup utilized in fountain machines. A 50-gallon packet of Coca-Cola, for example, can yield a whopping 50 gallons of soda.

Fountain machines that carbonate water, which, combined with the syrup, makes the soda that we drink, are usually a fixed cost. And with routine maintenance performed every few months or so, a machine can last a business indefinitely.

A large fountain drink at a fast food establishment is about 32 ounces. So, divide that up into 50 gallons, and you're looking at a $200 gross profit for each 5-gallon tub of syrup if the establishment sells its larges for $1. Wendy's, as of this writing, charges $2.69 per large soft drink: so their gross is around $538 (if everyone orders large drinks).

Prices of these syrup packets vary, and it's safe to assume that businesses like Wendy's and other fast food establishments get wholesale deals or one through the franchise itself, so their gross profits from beverages