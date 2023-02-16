Home > Life Goals > Food Source: McDonald's Cardi B and Offset teamed up with McDonald's The Cardi B and Offset Meal Just Dropped at McDonald's — How Long Will It Be on the Menu? By Kelly Corbett Feb. 16 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Sure, Cardi B and Offset might be among the most successful couples yet, but that doesn’t mean they’re above a McDonald’s date night. In fact, they’re lifelong fans of the fast food chain and want to share their fave foods with you.

Article continues below advertisement

The power couple and parents of two have teamed up with McDonald’s for its first ever celebrity duo meal, which includes their go-to menu items and favorites to split on date night. Dubbed the Cardi B and Offset Meal, this delectable bundle hit the menu on Feb. 14 in honor of Valentine’s Day. However, the meal isn't just for couples. It’s for friends, family, or any two people who have superior taste in food. So, what does the Cardi B and Offset Meal include and how long will it be on the menu? Keep scrolling to find out.

What does the Cardi B and Offset Meal at McDonald's include?

The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes the couple's favorite things to order at McDonald's. For Cardi, that is a classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. And for Offset, that is a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. In addition to the two burgers and large drinks, the meal includes a large order of fries and an apple pie, because it wouldn't be date night without dessert.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: McDonald's The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes a classic cheeseburger with tangy BBQ sauce, a quarter-pound burger with cheese, a large Coca-Cola, a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, a large order of fries, and an apple pie.

As Offset said in a statement, "Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right. It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.” Cardi B added, "I want all my fans to try it — especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Article continues below advertisement

How long is the Cardi B and Offset Meal available at McDonald's?

The Cardi B and Offset Meal landed on the menu on Feb. 14 and will only be available for a limited time. Unfortunately, McDonald's didn't give a definite end date, which means the meal could be taken off the menu at any time. However, given that it was introduced on Valentine's Day, we can likely assume that it will be kept on the meal on the menu until the end of the month. Perhaps the chain will extend its time if the meal becomes a popular order.