Is Grindr Really Hosting This Year's White House Correspondents' Dinner? President Donald Trump has stated that he will be at the event, despite missing last year's White House Correspondents' Dinner. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 13 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

2024's Republican National Convention (RNC) was dubbed the "Grindr Superbowl" due to the LGBTQ+ dating app crashing at the Milwaukee event. Perhaps that occurrence is what's sparked the current rumors that Grindr will be hosting this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner. The dinner, dubbed "Nerd Prom," has been taking place annually since 1983 and serves as a networking event with government officials. While it has had many collaborators over the years, Grindr has never been involved.

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There seems to be three potential options here: One, 2024's RNC may have proven that the Republican party is more LGBTQ+-inclined than previously thought. Or, this could be a case of "keep your friends close, and your enemies closer." The third option is that it's all fake news.

Source: MEGA

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Is Grindr hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

As it turns out, the exact rumor isn't true, but the sentiment is, as Grindr will be hosting a party the evening before the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It seems that the company is going with the second option, of keeping others close for strategic reasons. The app's executives are calling the event a "Toast to the First Amendment," and have expressed excitement at the opportunity to network with policymakers.

Per The Hill, Grindr’s Head of Global Government Affairs, Joe Hack, has stated, "Grindr represents a global community with real stakes in Washington. The issues being debated here — HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights — are daily life for our community."

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Source: Pexels / RDNE Stock project

Grindr's owner defended the decision.

Adding to the explanation was the app's CEO, George Arison, who seems to have gone with the first option, of learning some lessons about who uses his app from the RNC. He's shared that Grindr is "a place that is welcoming to everybody. No matter what their political views are, people who are gay should be welcome on Grindr, and we want them to have a really good experience."

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As for President Donald Trump, he has stated that he will be at the event, despite missing last year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, as a boycott of the press's treatment of him. However, he's insisted that he's "honored" to attend this year, and the 2026 event will be the "greatest, hottest, and most spectacular dinner of any kind, ever!"

Source: MEGA

Grindr users respond to the announcement