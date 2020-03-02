We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
wedding-coming-out-1583185646133.jpg
Source: istock

Groom Disinvites Trans Sibling From Wedding, but There's More to the Story

By

I'm not exaggerating when I say the "Am I the A-hole" community on reddit has taught me more about not judging a book by its cover than any media I've consumed in the past five years. Nearly every day, I see a post on there with a title that evokes a snap judgment on my part, only to read the post in full and find myself taking a complete 180. This is one such story.

Just reading the subject line, "AITA for uninviting my transgender sibling from my wedding?" I'm fully ready to issue a YTA verdict, until I hear out the dubiously named "notatransphobe" who is getting married in four months and recently learned his sibling identifies as a woman.